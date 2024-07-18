Schools must prioritise sports in their budget - govt

The Ministry of Education and Sports has emphasised that schools should prioritise sports in their budgets, as mandated by law. This initiative aims to encourage students to participate in sports and physical education, enhancing their health and preventing lifestyle diseases from a young age.

Speaking at Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga’s sports day at the weekend, Dr Duncan Mugumya, the commissioner for Physical Education and Sports, who represented Sports Minister Peter Ogwang as the guest of honour, noted that many schools fail to prioritise sports in their co-curricular activities.

“Many schools treat sports as an additional activity but it is a legal requirement under the Ministry of Sports,” he stated.

Dr Mugumya emphasised that physical education is compulsory by law and that involving students in sports is a constitutional mandate.

He assured that Ministry of Education and Sports would enforce physical education in all schools during their supervision visits. The ministry’s focus is on holistic development, allowing students to acquire knowledge and participate in various skills.

Dr Mugumya highlighted that sports help prevent non-communicable diseases and can lead to career opportunities, as some individuals secure jobs through sports. Dr Mugumya called for mass participation in sports, advising that each child should engage in at least two sports activities. He expressed concern that less than 20 percent of learners are currently participating in sports.

“Parents, don’t just sit with your children indoors; involve them in sports. Those who do not engage their children in sports are hindering their potential,” he said.

He stressed that hard work in sports can lead to a bright future, while laziness results in missed opportunities.

“Encourage learners to participate in activities that relieve stress. Life will not always be smooth, so when you encounter challenges, use them as opportunities to improve,” he said.

Dr Mugumya also advised parents to set a good example through their attire.

Sr Regina Nabawanuka, the head teacher of Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga, highlighted that the school is renowned not only for academic excellence but also for the holistic development of girls.

She commended all participants for their dedication and hard work in preparing for the sports day.

“You have persevered through training and demonstrated your skills with pride. It is not just about winning but giving your best effort, respecting your opponents, and enjoying the experience. I am confident we have achieved this,” Sr Nabawanuka said.

She mentioned that the school faces several challenges, and the girls have proposed renovating the sports facilities during a fundraising dinner next Friday, July 26, in Kampala. Parents and teachers fully participated in the sports activities, with Acquilla House emerging as the winner.

Uganda embraces a variety of sports, including tennis, woodball, football, cycling, cricket, basketball, volleyball, among others. The country’s landmark sports law prioritises athletes’ welfare, introduces representation on the National Council of Sports Board, protects image rights, ensures fair compensation, and strengthens anti-doping measures.