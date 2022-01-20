Schools overwhelmed by huge number of pupils

A teacher uses a microphone to teach at Muhorro Muslim School in Kagadi district on January 18, 2022.PHOTO/ALEX TUMUHIMBISE 

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • Inspection officials have asked school management committees to provide tents for learners.

T he number of learners, who returned to school after the lockdown in Kagadi District, has overwhelmed authorities.
Some of the schools have resorted to using public address systems while teaching to cater for the large number of pupils.
After nearly two years of closure, schools were allowed to reopen starting January 10.

