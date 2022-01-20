Schools overwhelmed by huge number of pupils

T he number of learners, who returned to school after the lockdown in Kagadi District, has overwhelmed authorities.

Some of the schools have resorted to using public address systems while teaching to cater for the large number of pupils.

After nearly two years of closure, schools were allowed to reopen starting January 10.

At Muhorro Muslim Primary School in Muhorro Town Council more than 1,700 pupils reported for studies.

Before the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the school had an enrolment of less than 1,000 pupils.

Mr Julius Alinda Mpigiza, the head teacher, said the school is expecting more numbers and teachers are complaining of sore throats because of raising their voices during lessons.

“Yesterday (Monday) I had 1,675 pupils. I have bought loud speakers for some classes. A teacher has to use a microphone in order for all the learners to hear what they are teaching,” Mr Mpigiza said.

The teacher pupil ratio at the school has grown to 1:200 which is far beyond the required ratio of 1:50.

Mr Rose Kyamanywa Kajumba, the headmistress of Kahuniro Primary School in Paacwa Town Council, said: “We are now standing at 900 pupils. We have no space in classes. There is need to split almost all classes. We have been improvising in order to provide some necessities but the numbers are growing.’’

The Kagadi District inspector of schools, Mr Omukwenda Akugizibwe Alinda, asked religious leaders to allow schools to utilise churches for learning purposes.

“We are begging school management committees to assess the school situations and improvise by providing tents for learners to get temporarily shelter as they study. If there are nearby churches, we kindly request for help in order to get space by using the churches,” Mr Alinda said.

He added: “We have nothing much to do f but we are going to write to organisations to help on reducing the overwhelming number of learners.”