Schools put on notice over Uneb registration

The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) has put schools on notice over the deadline for the registration of candidates slated to sit for the 2023 end-of-cycle examinations.

In a May 26 press statement to institutions of learning, Ms Jenipher Kalule, the Uneb public relations officer, said schools have up to Wednesday to register candidates or face a surcharge.

Uneb directed all schools to start the process of registering candidates for the forthcoming examination on April 1 and set May 31 as the deadline for normal registration.

The examination body, however, gave schools two months (June to July) as late registration for candidates who could miss being registered under the normal registration period.

According to the set fee, Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates are slated to pay Shs34,000, Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) candidates (Shs164, 000) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE) candidates (Shs186,000) for all the privately sponsored learners.

The government pays Uneb fees for candidates in its aided schools.

According to Uneb, those who register PLE candidates after the normal deadline will be subjected to pay Shs68,000 for PLE, Shs246,000 for UCE, and Shs279,000 for UACE in phase one between June 1 to June 30.

“Those responsible for uploading the candidate’s bio-data are advised to verify the accuracy of the data submitted with the candidates before final submission. In case there is need for amendment after submission, it should be made before May 31,” she said.