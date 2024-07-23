Schools rallied to join war against corruption

A cleric from the Catholic faith has tasked institutions of learning to save the country from the vice of corruption by consistently inculcating religious values into learners.

Msgr John Wynand Katende, the director of the Foyer de Charity Retreat Center in Namugongo, said the move will help institutions to nurture professionals who are corruption-free.

Msgr Katende made the appeal during the 57th anniversary celebration for Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo at the Catholic Martyrs Shrine at the weekend.

The function was held under the theme “My excellence begins now.”

The celebration was spiced by traditional dances showcased by the pupils of Namugongo Nursery and Primary School and kicked off with a mass, in which 84 young believers were confirmed.

“Corruption is a huge vice that should be attacked from all directions. You are missionaries to our schools and the school should take the mission of evangelisation so that whoever passes through the school goes with the mantle of evangelised person. You (Uganda Martyrs students) are blessed to have a head teacher who is a church leader,’’ Msgr Katende told teachers and administrators who were present.

His advice comes at a time when some legislators and public servants have been arrested over corruption allegations.

The recent corruption case involves the Permanent Secretary of the Trade ministry, Ms Geraldine Ssali, who has been charged with causing financial loss and conspiring with some legislators to swindle money meant for cooperatives.

Msgr Katende also commended private schools for offering employment opportunities to teachers, a gesture he said would contribute to efforts intended to check labour migration.

Quality education

Rev Fr Henry Kasasa, the head teacher of Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo, said management had acquired about 17 acres of land for expansion to increase access to quality education.

He commended parents for being an integral part of the school amid the tough economic shocks.

“Times are hard but you continue to pay fees on time. Your participation in the school affairs has continued to see us progress as evidenced by our excellent performance over the years,” he said.

Mr Anthony Mateega, a member of the Uganda Martyrs SS board, who doubles as the chairperson of the Namugongo Nursery and Primary School management committee, said delivering quality education is an effort of all administrators, students, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as parents.

Mr Mateega pledged that the board would continue playing the oversight role on behalf of the founding body of the Archdiocese of Kampala.