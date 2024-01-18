Schools seek Shs40m for collapsed latrines

Authorities in Nakasongola District are looking for more than Shs40 million to replace school pit-latrines that were submerged when Lake Kyoga and River Kafu flooded between October and December 2023.

Officials said the funds should be found soon so that construction is completed by February 5 when schools open for First Term.

The affected schools reportedly closed a month before the official dates of closure for Term III in 2023 when the floods submerged sections of the school blocks. The pit-latrines later caved in as floods swept through the affected areas, Nakasongola District chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula, said.

“We have less than two weeks to secure the funds to build latrines in three primary schools in Nakitoma and Lwampanga sub-counties,”he said.

He added: “Nakasongola adopted lined pit-latrines that can withstand the poor soil texture. Line pit-latrines are expensive because we use line bricks to strengthen the walls of the pits...This is what the district engineering teams must do as we secure the funds.”

Some of flood-affected schools include Busone Primary School in Nabiswera Sub-county, Kityoba Primary School in Lwampanga Sub-county, River Kafu Primary School and Kabyuma Primary School in Nakitoma Sub-county.

Mr Godfrey Lutalo, the Nakitoma Sub-county chairperson, said both Kabyuma Primary School and River Kafu Primary school had to close early in November 2023 because the pit-latrines had caved in.

“We panicked and consulted the district officials when the floods hit our schools. While some of the children had been cut off from accessing their respective schools by the River Kafu floods, the collapse of the school latrines worsened the situation,” he said.