Schools set centres to counsel students

Education institutions in western Uganda have set up counselling services for their students as universities reopen for studies.

Several universities and technical institutions in the region claim some students have been traumatised and have lost hope due to the challenges of Covid-19.

The academic registrar of Ibanda University, Ms Asumpta Tushabirane, said the university has enlarged the office of the students dean to enable them offer counselling services.

“At the university, the office of the dean of students is responsible for counselling and guidance. Covid-19 has led to trauma, pregnancies, and marriages. Some students are coming with babies,” Ms Tushabirane said.

He said the university has provided breastfeeding rooms to mothers and their babies.

“A mother can now attend lectures and exams when breastfeeding, we have special rooms where they can keep their kids, attend lectures and exams. We even give them breaks to take their children for immunisation. We are doing all this so that our students continue with studies without stress,” Ms Tushabirane said.

The director of Mbarara Institute of Social Development Mr John Tiwangye, said prior to reopening, they trained their tutors on counselling and hired external professional counsellors to talk to students.

“We have heard heart breaking reports about what has been happening to students back in communities. They have been involved in criminality, drug abuse and many anti-social behaviours and we cannot take chances,” Mr Tiwange said.

The principal of Nyamitanga Technical Institute, Mr Galvin Bafaki, said they have hired two external counsellors to handle their students before they resume classes.

“We might be receiving the same students that we had before the lockdown, but whose hearts and minds have been disillusioned by Covid-19. We must now render counselling services,” Mr Bafaki said.

The deputy public relations officer of Bishop Stuart University, Rev Charles Mukundane, said they are aware of the challenges students went through during the lockdown.

“We have a fully-fledged office of counselling and a committee that is working to see that those who need such services are helped,” Mr Mukundane said.

Ms Evelyn Muhebwa, a family counsellor in Mbarara, said some students are going to have challenges with paying tuition.

“Covid-19 has created stress, fear and anxiety in communities and students are not unique. Some students are not sure their parents will be able to pay the tuition,” Ms Muhebwa said