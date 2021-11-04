Schools set centres to counsel students

Students are assessed over Covid-19 compliance before being admitted to Nyamitanga Techinical Institute in Mbarara City on Monday. PHOTO | RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Challenge. “We have heard heart breaking reports about what has been happening to students back in communities. The have been involved in criminality, drug abuse and many anti-social behaviours and we cannot take chances,” Mr Galvin Bafaki, the principal of Nyamitanga Technical Institute.

Education institutions in western Uganda have set up counselling services for their students as universities reopen for studies.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.