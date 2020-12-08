Schools stuck with students as parents fail to pay fees

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

A number of schools are struggling to maintain candidate classes after parents failed to pay tuition.

Mr Martine Okia Obore, the Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda (ASSHU) chairperson, told Daily Monitor that the problem is widespread in both government-aided and private institutions.

According to Mr Okia , the problem was worsened by the Covid-19 regulations with many schools using the scarce resources they had to put in place measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said they admitted students who hadn’t paid any fees because parents claimed they had been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown and promised to clear the tuition as the term progressed.

Soroti SS headteacher, however, said those parents who had cleared half the tuition have not completed the balance two weeks to the closure of term.

“You find a parent who has been having more than two children in a school now has one but hasn’t even paid. They are giving excuses of Covid-19. But responsible parents have paid something...” Mr Okia wondered.

While government has continued to facilitate its schools, Mr Okia noted that the capitation grant they received matched the number of candidates each school registered. But the utility costs remained the same and the required two metre social distancing between learners called for deployment of more teachers and dormitory wardens for boarding sections.

He appealed to Ministry of Education officials to reign in on chief administrative officers who have denied some schools the capitation grants. “We thank government because it has facilitated us with capitation grants though reduced. The cost of maintaining this one class is very expensive. Running a school during this Covid-19 time has been one of the most expensive periods…” Mr Okia added.

In the private sector, Mr Hassadu Kirabira, the Kampala National Private Education Institutions Association representative, said it is worse since they depend on fees collection to pay teachers’ salaries, feed the learners and provide teaching materials such as laboratory equipment and textbooks.

As such, many of their institutions were forced to reduce teachers’ salaries but still find it difficult to pay.

After the lockdown in March, President Museveni pledged Shs20b to teachers in private schools which they have never seen. He again said government would put money in the Uganda Development Bank for the affected businesses to borrow at a lesser interest rate compared to commercial banks, something that has not happened.

“It is a big challenge. Parents have not paid fees and some have given away their learners. Some schools are failing to pay teachers’ salaries. How do we balance this..?” Mr Kirabira asked.

However, Mr Ismail Mulindwa, the director for basic education at the Ministry of Education yesterday said the President’s promises haven’t materialised because the private teachers have no structures to enable the system to disburse the money.

Currently, the Shs20 billion is with the MicroFinance Support Centre according to Mr Mulindwa. On the issue of UDB, Mr Mulindwa explained that because the private teachers have no structures, they haven’t been able to pursue the loans in the bank which would have relieved them.

There are more than 350,000 private teachers. If the president’s Shs20b pledge was to be shared among the private teachers, each teacher would get a paltry Shs57,000.