Schools teaching new curriculum without textbooks

A teacher at Kisubi Mapeera Senior Secondary School in Kampala conducts a lesson last year. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • In a side interview, the NCDC executive director, Ms Grace Baguma, said they are waiting for the Solicitor General to sign the contracts before they start printing the learning materials.

The Ministry of Education has not been able to print textbooks for the post-Covid-19 abridged curriculum which schools are supposed to be using to teach their learners, seven weeks to the end of term one.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.