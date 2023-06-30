Schools to pay highly for late registration

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has warned schools that late registration of candidates would attract a high surcharge over and above the original fees.

The board made this announcement while marking the first phase of late registration of candidates who missed registering during the normal registration for Primary Seven, Senior Four and Senior Six candidates for the year 2023 today June 30.

This follows an extension of the normal registration period from May 31 to June 7 by the board. The examination board earlier this year directed all schools to start the process of registering candidates for the forthcoming examination on April 1 and was supposed to end on May 31 as the deadline for normal registration.

According to Ms Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the principal public relations officer at UNEB, late registration will attract a surcharge different from the original registration fee which was Shs34,000 for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Shs 164,000 for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Shs 186,000 for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

UCE and UACE candidates that will be registered by midnight will pay a surcharge of 50 per cent (Shs 246,000 and Shs 279,000 respectively) while PLE candidates will pay a surcharge of 100 per cent (68,000) over and above the original registration fees.

“The final and last phase of late registration starts on July 1 and ends on July 30, 2023 and will attract a surcharge of 100 per cent at all levels. Heads of centres and parents are therefore urged to try and register any remaining potential candidates and ensure that no learner is left out. After July 31, there will be no more registration of candidates,” she said.

This translates to Shs68,000, Shs328,000 and Shs372,000 for PLE, UCE and UACE candidates respectively.

Ms Kalule also reminded some schools that they have until July 31 to make any amendments to the registration data without any surcharge.

“Heads of centres are therefore encouraged to scrutinise the uploaded data and where there is a need for amendments, let them contact UNEB to effect the changes,” she said.

At the beginning of August, after cleaning of all the registration data, UNEB shall provide an SMS option on mobile handsets for parents and candidates to confirm the registration status of learners.

“One will be required to know the index number of the candidate. At that time, the schools will also display the candidate registers. In the meantime, UNEB urges teachers to ensure that effective teaching and learning takes place to prepare candidates and avoid the temptation to indulge in examination malpractice,” she warned.