Schools to Uneb: Probe us on withheld results before release

School managers have asked Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) to start summoning them to defend themselves on alleged examination irregularities before releasing results as opposed to withholding them.

Over the years, Uneb has been withholding the results of several schools suspected to have erred during the process of preparing learners to sit for national exams.

During the recently released examinations for both Primary Seven and Senior Four, some schools had their results withheld due to issues ranging from their alleged failure to clear (Uneb) fees, purported involvement in malpractices, and their learners’ reported failure to complete school fees, among others.

Mr Bashir Kirumira, the Director of Studies at Lords Meade Vocational College in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, whose Senior Four results were withheld, said the development has caused him “a lot of challenges”.

“Tension was created here as parents and children demanded to see the results withheld after the release of exams; there was a belief that we ‘ate’ (sic) the registration fees. Next time, Uneb should consider summoning anybody with discovered anomaly before releasing results,” Mr Kirumira said in an interview on Monday.

He noted that even though the Church of Uganda has taken over the management of the school that produced 12 first grades, parents are skeptical to give them more students, adding that if Uneb had summoned them, such “interference” in student enrollment would not have happened.

Mr Kirumira added that although there was an arrangement with Uneb to block the results of school fees defaulters and deny them access by Short Message Service (SMS), this time the results were not also allowed to reach schools, and a lot of pressure was put on the managers.

According to Mr Kirumira, the school offers vocational skills which help the learners to be job creators at the end of every level, which the new management was trying to promote until parents became apprehensive due to the withholding of their results.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the school eventually got the results after meeting Uneb officials.

Mr Muzamil Musembya, the Director of Buwenge Blue Day and Boarding Primary School in Jinja District, whose Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results were withheld because of his alleged failure to pay Shs10,000 to the examinations body, said he is experiencing “gross losses” at school.

“I can say that my beginning of term one has been marred by a lot of questions from parents on why the results at the school were not available on the same day other schools got theirs.

“Also, the income I have been getting from admissions has significantly reduced because parents need enough time to be convinced, while others have decided to transfer their children to other schools because the PLE results were withheld,” Mr Musembya said.

He, however, said he supports the idea of Uneb summoning them to defend any allegations of anomalies done in the process of preparing learners to sit for national exams instead of withholding results.

Ms Jennifer Kalule, the Uneb Spokesperson, however, said the proposal mooted by both schools may not be possible due to the tight schedules they work on.

“Uneb works on a tight schedule right from the time candidates sit for their exams; therefore, their idea may not work out soon’,” Ms Kalule said in a brief telephone interview.