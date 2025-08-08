Schools urged to promote inclusive digital education

As Uganda embraces global digital transformations across various work sectors, schools have been urged to adopt computers for each student to promote inclusive digital education.

Mr Eragy Bashonga Alpha, founder and CEO of Maticent Industries Ltd, emphasized the need to empower learners nationwide with technological initiatives to bridge the digital divide.

“The Bbala Initiative is our way of helping bridge the digital divide, ensuring that every student, regardless of background, has access to a computer and the tools needed to thrive in today’s digital world,” he said.

Mr Bashonga made the remarks during the handover of 15 locally designed and manufactured Continuum all-in-one desktop computers to Migyera UWESO Secondary School under the flagship Bbala Initiative: One Student, One Computer campaign in Nakasongola on Wednesday.

Ms Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire, Chief Operating Officer of Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO), urged learning institutions to encourage students to embrace technology, which is vital in the evolving digital workspace.

“As UWESO, we are fully committed to supporting our children to navigate and excel in this rapidly evolving technological world. At the same time, we encourage them to embrace technology with purpose, maintaining their values and staying focused on their goals,” she said.

Ms Kamugira added, “We are truly humbled and honored that our school is the first to benefit from the Bbala Initiative, and to be among the first to test the innovation of an African creator. This donation is more than a gift; it is an investment in the future of our children.”

Mr Isaac Karokora, Chief Operating Officer of Maticent Industries Ltd, explained that the Continuum all-in-one desktop is designed specifically to address unique technological challenges students face across Africa.

“With built-in SIM card slots to overcome unreliable internet connectivity and an integrated UPS system to manage frequent power outages, this solution delivers reliable, high-performance computing at an affordable price, perfectly suited to the realities of our environment,” he said.



