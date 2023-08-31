Science ministry tasks presidential banana project to prove relevance to community

Officials from the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development/Banana Industrial Research & Development Centre (PIBID/BIRDC) have been tasked by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to prove relevance in relation to the purpose for which the banana project was established at Nyaruzinga, Bushenyi district.

During the annual thanksgiving fete and open day held at the banana project pilot plant in Bushenyi on Wednesday, August 30, Dr Peter Ourien, the Undersecretary in the STI Ministry, who was representing the Minister, Dr Monica Musenero said that he had been tasked by his boss to seek answers on the level of optimization and relevance to the community questions.

"The Minister, who could not make it because of her health, sent me to inquire from the BIRDC team on the level of optimization of the pilot plant. We need to ensure that this pilot is running at optimal levels. Is there any impediment to the realization that we need to address? Innovation is not complete until the product is on the market. That, for us, is a drive that provides the necessary energy for us to keep pushing the STI agenda in the country," he said.

The undersecretary revealed that they have had several interactions with President Museveni on the complaints raised by local communities about the importance of the factory.

"We have had interactions with the president over the future of this very important plant. Behind these interactions have always been complaints from the people in Bushenyi and the wider Bushenyi area, especially the farmers," he said.

"How much of it is reaching out to the local people? In light of this, I want to request that the office of the RDC and the district leadership find a way to mobilize the people, the farmers, into production to supply this important plant. This investment is fully financed and supported by the government of the Republic of Uganda through the STI secretariat. This is our money," he added.

Dr Ourien also challenged the people of Bushenyi area to find mechanisms for tapping into the benefits that the banana factory offers and that the leaders need to mobilise the people to be part of the investment.

"For this plant to make sense, products should be able to reach our kitchens. The product coming out of this plant must be seen in our households and on our tables. Whereas we are looking to the external market, it should start with us. I know we want external markets, but let's know what our people want in the backyard of this important plant," he challenged the team.

Explaining that the thanksgiving fete had been organized to thank God for the progress towards the commercialisation of the project, the PIBID/BIRDC Director General, Rev. Prof. Florence Isabiry Muranga, said that the project is focusing on full commercialisation, technology transfer to viable communities for primary processing and bakery projects through business incubation, building a global marketing and distribution network, and other areas.