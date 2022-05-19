Science teachers suspend pay strike

Science teachers in Uganda have suspended their sit-down strike until June 13 to give government time to finalize with the payment process as earlier promised by President Museveni.

The science teachers went on strike when schools were reopening for second term on May 9, demanding a salary enhancement that was pledged by President Museveni.

The teachers want the Public Service ministry to implement the presidential directive and Cabinet resolutions of August 24, 2021, of enhancing salaries for all scientists, including science teachers, to Shs4m for the newly-appointed degree holders and Shs3m for diploma holders.

Flanked by Ministry of Education officials, Uganda Professional Science Union secretary general, Mr Aron Mugaiga told journalists in Kampala that they had agreed to resume work after the union’s National Executive Committee met and agreed to call off the strike with effect from today at 11:59 pm.

"Members of our National Executive Council sat today and looked into the letter we received from the Ministry of Public Services reaffirming government’s commitment to address our concerns. Members then recommended that we suspend the strike from today up to June 13 to give government a chance to implement what it has put into writing," Mr Mugaiga said.

The National Chairperson of the Professional Teachers Union, Mr Vincent Elong said," In the letter, they didn't commit themselves on how much should be given because they are still sorting out the issue of extra funding from ministry of finance and they have told us that by Monday, they will have the final Cabinet meeting to conclude on that. We have informed our members country wide to resume work."

The Public Service ministry Permanent Secretary, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, in a February 21 letter, said she submitted a request for Shs111b for additional gratuity enhancement for scientists in the 2022/2023 Financial Year.

“The ministry was requested to allocate and disaggregate Shs400 billion for enhancement of health workers and scientists as directed by President Museveni and Cabinet for Financial Year 2022/2023,” she said.

Her line minister, Mr Muruli Mukasa, in a May 6 letter noted that “[the] government is committed to salary enhancement of science teachers and calls upon the UPSTU (Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union) leaders and their members to halt the industrial action and continue to render services as the matters are being addressed.”

Mr Mukasa said apart from demand by science teachers, the government is committed to enhancing remuneration for head teachers and deputy head teachers with science qualifications.