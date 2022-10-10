Sciences will solve youth joblessness, says minister

State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi has asked students to prioritise the study of science subjects if the country is to have a skilled population.

According to Mr Musasizi, offering sciences will partly solve Uganda’s unemployment problem since it promotes innovation.

“Students in all educational institutions in Uganda should prioritise the study of science subjects if the country is to enjoy a better economy in future. Studying science subjects and promoting skills development will solve the problem of unemployment as it promotes innovativeness in job creation,” he said.

The minister was on Saturday addressing student leaders under their umbrella body, the Uganda National Students Association, as they held their 33rd council meeting at St John’s Secondary School in Rubanda District.

This comes as the government recently enhanced salaries of Science teachers. Mr Musasizi, who is also the Rubanda District NRM party chairperson, further asked the student leaders to always be dependable, disciplined and avoid the love for money.

“Do not accept to be used in fighting other people’s political wars but rather form your own networks through your students associations that will help you to attain strategic national leadership positions in future. Many of us, national leaders, are a product of such student leadership associations. Love your country,” he said.

Mr Musasizi later officiated at the ceremony for the inauguration of St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish Kabirizi that was recently curved out of Rubanda Parish. Kabale Diocese Bishop Callist Rubaramira was the main celebrant of Holy Mass.

St Charles Lwanga parish became the 36th parish of Kabale Catholic Diocese that covers the districts of Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga, Rukungiri, Kanungu and Kisoro.

“We are grateful to the Bishop of Kabale diocese and his diocesan administration for accepting to create St Charles Lwanga Roman Catholic Parish because this brings services nearer to the people. Plans are under way to elevate Muko Health Centre IV to a district hospital while many other health centre IIIs will be elevated to health centre IVs with the major objective of bringing health services closer to the people,” Mr Musasizi said.

Bishop Rubaramira asked Christians to avoid individuals that divert them from serving God.

“We created this new parish with an objective of bringing spiritual services nearer to you. Love this parish and its priests if the intended purpose is to be achieved,” he said.

A total of Shs75m was raised in cash and pledges for the construction of the new parish church that is estimated to cost Shs2b.

Background