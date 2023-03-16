Scientific tests pin Nagirinya murder suspects, says expert
What you need to know:
Scientific tests that were carried out by the government analytic laboratory proved that six suspects were in contact with the body of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver, an expert has testified.
Mr Godfrey Onen, the assistant commissioner at the Government Analytical Laboratory and head of the DNA Laboratory, told court that all the tests that Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa’s bodies and property were subjected to, proved that the accused persons were in contact with them.
“We received a request from Katwe Police Station under CRB1422 of 2019. The requests were brought in by two detectives who submitted exhibits on different dates to ascertain the DNA samples,” Mr Onen, the 18th prosecution witness, told court Wednesday.
He said: “We proceeded to carry out analysis on the exhibits both visually and the preservative tests on those we suspected to have blood and then generated DNA profiles.”
The exhibits included; suspected murder weapons, clothes, blood samples, nail clippings, panga, jacket, two virginal swaps, car jerk, and a hammer.
According to police, some items were collected from the scene in Mukono from Nagirinya's car while others such as the panga, which contained Kitayimbwa's blood, was recovered hidden at one of the suspect Johnson Lubega, aka Manomano's toilet.
Prosecution led by Mr Timothy Ameriti tendered in court the DNA analysis report, five police request forms and the identified items, whose samples were taken.
Court heard that the said items were analysed and examined for generation of DNA profiles of Nagirinya, and Kitayimbwa. They were later compared with the collected samples from the key suspects.
However, the said items are yet to be accepted on court record as exhibits if the trial judge Isaac Muwat overrules the defence lawyer’s objections.
Earlier, the court heard that the major motive behind the killing of Nagirinya was that she always moved money between Shs30m and Shs40m.
This was revealed by the 15th prosecution witness, detective assistant superintendent of police Winfred Nakatudde, who recorded a confession statement from one of the key suspects.
Ms Nakatudde told court that Copriyam Kasolo, alias Arsenal, revealed that he got the plan of murdering Nagirinya while he was on remand on another case from fellow inmates at Luzira prison.
While reading the statement, Ms Nakatudde further told court that Kasolo told her that he was approached by two inmates, who later turned out to be his friends by the names of Yona and Kabango, about a small job to be executed.
The suspects face six counts, including murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.
Other suspects are Sharif Mpanaga, Nassif Kalyango, alias Muwonge, 22, and Hassan Kiseeka, alias Masadda, all boda boda riders in Kitaka Zone in Nateete, Rubaga Division.