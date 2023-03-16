Scientific tests pin Nagirinya murder suspects, says expert

Scientific tests that were carried out by the government analytic laboratory proved that six suspects were in contact with the body of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver, an expert has testified.

Mr Godfrey Onen, the assistant commissioner at the Government Analytical Laboratory and head of the DNA Laboratory, told court that all the tests that Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa’s bodies and property were subjected to, proved that the accused persons were in contact with them.

“We received a request from Katwe Police Station under CRB1422 of 2019. The requests were brought in by two detectives who submitted exhibits on different dates to ascertain the DNA samples,” Mr Onen, the 18th prosecution witness, told court Wednesday.

He said: “We proceeded to carry out analysis on the exhibits both visually and the preservative tests on those we suspected to have blood and then generated DNA profiles.”

The exhibits included; suspected murder weapons, clothes, blood samples, nail clippings, panga, jacket, two virginal swaps, car jerk, and a hammer.

According to police, some items were collected from the scene in Mukono from Nagirinya's car while others such as the panga, which contained Kitayimbwa's blood, was recovered hidden at one of the suspect Johnson Lubega, aka Manomano's toilet.

Prosecution led by Mr Timothy Ameriti tendered in court the DNA analysis report, five police request forms and the identified items, whose samples were taken.

Court heard that the said items were analysed and examined for generation of DNA profiles of Nagirinya, and Kitayimbwa. They were later compared with the collected samples from the key suspects.