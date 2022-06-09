Scientists explain rising Covid cases

Government scientists have attributed the slight increase in reported cases of Covid-19 to waning immunity and a suspected emergence of mutated forms of Omicron named BA.4 and BA.5.

The new types of Omicron, which were first identified by South African scientists last year, are behind the fresh spikes in Covid-19 infections in Southern Africa nations.

The new types have been reported by scientists to be more infectious than the older versions of Omicron and are capable of escaping immune protection from previous infection or vaccination.

Dr Misaki Wayengera, the head of scientists advising the government on Covid-19, told this newspaper that “dwindling immunity after vaccination, new variant and reluctance of populace in observing standard operating procedures,” have triggered the increase in infections.

The ministry said 34 new cases of infections were detected on June 5, a figure higher than the average of 10 cases or below that were being reported per day since January 2022.

The 34 cases were from Kampala (32), Wakiso (1) and Gulu (1). This pushed cumulative cases to 165,734 but deaths remained at 3,600, with six hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), most people have strong protection against serious illness and death for at least 6 months after vaccination.

“There is increasing evidence that the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against infection and mild symptoms can wane over time. In light of this, WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) has advised that booster doses should be offered to people four to six months after the primary series of vaccination is completed,” the information from the agency reads.

A booster dose strengthens protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, according to scientists.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that at least 16m million people are vaccinated out of the 22 million people. Up to 10.9 million people have been fully vaccinated, using the 44.7 million doses of vaccines which were majorly acquired through donations.