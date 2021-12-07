Scientists launch clinical trials on HIV/Aids antibodies

A medical officer conducting tests on one of the blood samples in the UVRI laboratory. PHOTO/ PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • With one injection, a person is protected from HIV/Aids for two to three months.

Scientists are conducting two clinical trials to administer neutralising HIV/Aids antibodies (BrNAB) that can fight the virus.
The experts through collaborative efforts Under Uganda Virus Research institute (UVRI) and International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), a non-profit making organisation, among other partners, are undertaking the study codenamed C100.

