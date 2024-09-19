Scientists launch Shs9.8 billion Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever vaccine study

Ugandan scientists have launched a Shs9.8 billion study to develop a vaccine for the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

The two-year study, which is already underway, is being conducted by researchers from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the Medical Research Council (MRC), in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and other scientists from Uganda and abroad.

Dr Sheila Nina Balinda, the principal investigator for the study, said they are banking on capacity built during government-funded Covid-19 vaccine research at UVRI to develop a vaccine for CCHF. Currently, there is no vaccine or approved treatment for the viral disease.

"This study will develop a multivalent vaccine for CCHF. The vaccine will target both humans and animals by incorporating multiple antigenic epitopes (a portion of a foreign protein that is capable of stimulating an immune response) from different CCHF virus genotypes circulating in Uganda," she said during the official launch of the study in Entebbe yesterday.

She said the study, among others, requires the use of non-human primates (monkeys) to test the vaccine. Vaccines are first tested on mice and non-human primates for safety and efficacy before being given to people.

"There were issues previously relating to how much it costs to get the humanised mice. For the non-human primates, it is extremely on high-end. For example, we need only 12 non-human primates to meet the statistical power for our preliminary data. However, just for one monkey it is about $35,000. So in total, we need $450,000 just to do this aspect. So research is extremely expensive and considerations have to be taken if we need to venture and break boundaries," she said.

According to scientists, non-human primates are similar to people genetically (up to 98 percent) making them uniquely suited to demonstrate how diseases affect the human body. Unlike smaller species, monkeys provide more accurate predictions of how a disease behaves or how a treatment will work in humans, which is why they are the most commonly used animals in medical research.

Media and research reports indicate that the price of monkeys used in vaccine and drug studies increased sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic due to increased research and each is now sold between $20,000 (Shs73.9m) to $50,000 (Shs184.7m).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government purchased mice to be used in studies to develop a vaccine for the disease. Each humanised mouse cost Shs8 million. This sent the country into an uproar, with many saying the costs were inflated. However, scientists said it was within range.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the UVRI director, said they have received £2 million (Shs9.7 billion) from the United Kingdom Innovation.

"We are excited because she (Dr Balinda) is going to use a platform called Chimp Adeno platform which was developed initially for Covid-19 and funded through Science, Technology and Innovation, Office of the President. The Covid vaccine has gone into (being tested in) mice," he said.

The MRC director, Prof Moffat Nyirenda, said the study offers Ugandan scientists opportunities to showcase their capabilities.