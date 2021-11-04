Scientists want new Bill to protect small fish species

Hoima district Chairman, Mr Kadiri Kirungi (in-blue-suit) and a UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit officer displaying some of the rescued fishing materials from DR Congo in September 2020 at Kaiso landing site. PHOTO/FILE/ALEX TUMUHIMBISE 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The scientists want this to be captured in the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2021, that is under scrutiny.

Scientists from the Makerere University College of Natural Sciences have tasked Parliament to consider legislation, which will protect the small species in the major lakes and other water bodies across the country. 

