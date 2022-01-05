Scientists weigh in on compulsory Covid vaccination

A section of scientists have asked President Museveni to shelve the planned enforcement of vaccination mandates, saying the government is not prepared and has not been consistent in availing vaccines to Ugandans.

Last week, while delivering his end of year speech, Mr Museveni, among other guidelines for full reopening of the economy, said the transport sector, which has been operating at 50 percent, will be opened fully. But he directed that this would be done under necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as the wearing of masks and full vaccination by both the crew and travellers.

Prof Francis Omaswa, the head of community engagement sub-committee in the National Covid-19 Taskforce, told Daily Monitor that barring unvaccinated passengers is not practical because many people have been vaccinated.

“Getting vaccination is not so easy in the country. That rule should be shelved and we insist on the mask and the crew being vaccinated, but not ordinary passengers,” he said.

“Children will start going to school and most of them are not vaccinated.”

Prof Omaswa is not the only scientist holding such opinion. Dr Peter Waiswa, a health policy expert at Makerere University, said the government should first do its mandate.

“There are people who have gone to vaccination centres and they didn’t find vaccines and in many cases, there is even no immunisation card and so recipients don’t even know what they are getting,” he said.

“They should provide vaccines, assure people about its safety and if there is any adverse reaction, they should be able to attend to it and also should compensate those who are affected [suffer vaccine injury],” Dr Waiswa added.

The expert said beyond sorting out issues in availability of vaccines, there loopholes in the implementation of the vaccination order.

“Have they trained police who are going to enforce? Do those police officers even know the difference between Pfizer and AstraZeneca? These cards, if one got one dose, they can even fill the second one themselves. It can be forged,” he said.

Like Prof Omaswa, Dr Waiswa said the government “shouldn’t rush the plan” to implement vaccination mandates.

But it is not the first time issues of vaccination mandates is popping up in the country.

National Medical Stores, Ministry of Health headquarters, National Drug Authority, different embassies in Kampala and Parliament, a few months ago announced that all their staff should show the proof of Covid-19 vaccination to access premises or secure jobs.

The position was largely criticised and challenged on a legal basis, making some of the administrators like those from Parliament to cancel the plan, but other agencies have been implementing it.

The government has also vowed to implement the vaccination mandate on teachers, non-teaching staff and learners who are 18 years and above as schools reopen. But the government is allowing those who are partially vaccinated with the first dose as they wait for the second dose.

Many countries, including Ghana, Egypt, the United States of America, Austria, Germany, and Indonesia have placed restrictions on unvaccinated population or specific professionals such as health workers who are at higher risk of infection.

Dr Charles Ayume, the head of Parliamentary Health Committee, said the government has already done its part.

“Government has provided vaccines and that is a long term measure to safely reopen the economy. With the different tribes on vaccines coming in the last four months, some people just decided not to take the vaccine. I think this kind of recklessness is unacceptable,” he said.

“If you are not willing to take the vaccine, don’t be in some form of employment that puts you into direct contact with other people who have taken it and are trying to keep safe,’’ he added.

Dr Ayume said the vaccines are available and the Minister [of Health] went to Lango, Teso, Kigezi and other parts of the country to mobilise for vaccination.

But Dr Misaki Wayengera, the head of government Scientific Advisory Committee, said over relying on vaccines can be disastrous for the country. “Omicron doesn’t respect vaccines. Those who are vaccinated are equally as susceptible as the unvaccinated; ensuring that people follow SOPs is very important to minimise transmission,” he said.

Vaccination drive

Covid-19 vaccination in the country that started in March last year has seen 9.9 million Ugandans receive first dose and 1.5m have received the second dose. The government is racing to inoculate at least 22 million people to effectively contain the pandemic.