Scores reported dead after Mbale-bound bus overturns, catches fire in Buikwe

Several passengers are reported dead and others injured after a bus belonging to YY Coaches transport company overturned at Makindu Village, along the Kisoga–Nyenga Road and burst into flames on Monday, May 5.

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened at around 5 pm, when the driver of the speeding Scania bus reportedly lost control, overturned, and subsequently burst into flames. At the time of the crash, the vehicle was en route from Kampala to Mbale District in Bugisu sub-region, Eastern Uganda.

According to Mr Paul Kakande, who was at the scene, the overturned several times before catching fire.

Mr Kakande estimated that only about seven passengers managed to escape through broken windows, while many others were trapped and burned inside the bus.

“The bus overturned after the driver tried to avoid hitting a boda-boda rider who was crossing the road. Many accidents are happening here, and the road is narrow with limited humps towards schools and trading centers. The road also has sharp corners that most new motorists do not know,” Mr Kakande said.





Photos/Courtesy

Mr Peter Ssenabulya, another eyewitness, said several passengers could not be rescued after the bus caught fire.

When contacted, Ms Hellen Butoto, Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson, said: "It is true that a bus belonging to YY bus company, travelling from Kampala to Mbale, lost control, overturned with passengers, and caught fire, resulting in an unknown number of passenger fatalities and several injuries,’’ she said.

Ms Butoto disclosed that the police fire brigade and other agencies were on the scene rescuing survivors, but she declined to share more information at the time of filing this report.

According to preliminary reports from the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, several lives were lost in the resulting inferno. Dozens of injured passengers were taken to Kawolo Hospital, St Francis Lwanga Hospital in Buikwe District, and other nearby health facilities for emergency treatment.

The identities of the deceased remain unknown as authorities continue the process of recovering bodies from the wreckage.

SP Kananura Michael, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

YY coaches and Courier services issued a statement in which they said they were working closely with the relevant authorities and will continue to offer support to the victims and their families.

