Scout leaders petition Education ministry over Kaazi land dispute

As the land conflict at Kaazi Scouts Camp in Busabala, Wakiso District intensifies, the leadership of the National Scouts Council has called on the Ministry of Education and Sports to intervene. They said the conflict could disrupt this year’s National Scouts Camp at the Kaazi camping site.

About 7,000 scouts are expected to attend the event. Mr Charles Odora Oryem, the chairperson of the National Scouts Council, last week said the Military Police, who are currently overseeing the site, have instructed the Ministry of Education and Sports to issue a formal letter of authorisation before the scouts leadership can proceed with plans to host the event.

The contentious Kaazi site has been used by scouts for nearly 90 years.

“We toured the area and saw extensive damage. It’s deplorable—the trees have been cut down, offices destroyed, and a new building is under construction,” Mr Oryem said.

“Our main concern is that the National Scouts Camp, scheduled from August 22 to 28, is in jeopardy. We are expecting scouts from all over Uganda to attend. We appeal to various stakeholders, especially our parent, the Ministry of Education and Sports, to help us ensure the safety of the participants. The Military Police is requesting the ministry to provide official authorisation before the scouts are allowed to camp there.”

This statement came after a crisis meeting between scout leaders and officials from various government agencies and organisations, including the Attorney General’s office, the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), and the Anti-Corruption Unit of the State House.

The meeting was chaired by Brig Henry Isoke and took place at the site. The meeting followed a petition submitted by Ms Alice Nyiramahoro, chief commissioner of the Uganda Scouts Association, to Brig Isoke’s office.

The petition urged intervention in the internal divisions and the alleged illegal occupation of the scout land by unauthorised individuals. Earlier, on July 25, Mr Sam Mayanja, the minister of State for Lands, also petitioned Brig Isoke, calling for urgent action regarding the alleged illegal takeover and mismanagement of assets belonging to the Uganda Scouts Association.

The petition raised alarms over the escalating tension surrounding the ownership of 120 acres of the National Scouts Camping Centre.

A section of the Kaazi camping site land which has been fenced off by a developer. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Reclaiming the land

Meanwhile, Mr Isaiah Sasaga, vice chairperson of the National Scouts Council, has vowed to use all legal avenues available to reclaim the land. According to him, much of the land granted to the Scouts by Daudi Chwa, the then-Kabaka (king) of Buganda, in 1935, has been sold or divided into plots.

The land has been heavily altered, with trees cut down, offices destroyed, and construction projects underway.

“The illegal land deals began during the Covid-19 pandemic, and almost all the 120.1 acres have been compromised,” Mr Sasaga said. “This is a grave concern for us, and we are committed to taking action.”

In a related development, last month, the leadership of the Uganda Boys Scouts Association indicated that they were actively seeking investors to develop both the Kaazi land and their Buganda Road property in Kampala City.

During a press briefing at the Kaazi site on July 28, Mr David Maledu, the executive secretary of the Uganda Boys Scouts Association, announced that four investors had already been secured for the Kaazi site.

“We’ve partnered with the Ministry of Works and Transport, which will build a marine watchtower on a quarter-acre plot. The facility will include a helicopter and speed boats to manage emergencies on Lake Victoria, which will also serve as a training ground for our scouts,” Maledu revealed.

Mr Stephen Butumbwire, deputy commissioner of the Uganda Boy Scouts Association, said the organisation has been battling land grabbers since 2001. He added that when President Museveni visited the scouts in 2015, he advised them to partner with investors to develop the land.

Dr John Mugisha, a registered trustee of the land, clarified that any investors interested in developing the site would acquire land on a lease basis, with valuation based on the current market rate.

In response to concerns raised by the Scouts leadership, Dr Dennis Mugimba, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Sports, suggested that they formally write to Dr Kedrace Turyagenda, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports.

He said this would allow Dr Turyagenda to relay the issue to the Ministry of Defence for further action.