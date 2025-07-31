Scouts start parcelling out Kaazi land to investors

The Uganda Boy Scouts Association says it is looking for investors to partner with in developing its land in Kaazi, Wakiso District, and on Buganda Road in Kampala City, in order to raise money to support its activities.

Speaking to journalists on July 28 at their camping site in Kaazi, the association’s executive secretary, Mr David Maledu, said they have already secured four investors for the Kaazi site. One of them, Serena Heights, is building an administration block, netball and volleyball courts, and a conference hall for the scouts.

Serena Heights will also develop the association’s land on Buganda Road, where a nine-storey hotel complex is planned.

“We have partnered with the Ministry of Works and Transport, which will build a marine watch tower on a quarter-acre piece of the land. We shall have a helicopter and speed boats to handle emergencies on Lake Victoria, and we shall be using this facility for training our scouts,” he said.

He added that the association has also received support from other investors, some of whom have donated swimming pools at the Kaazi camping site. One of the investors, Sky and Lakes, plans to build a resort hotel, a stadium, and a sports arena.

In return, the Scouts Association will give them 20 acres of land to set up and operate their own facilities, which they will hand over to the association when their lease ends.

When asked who gave them the authority to lease out government land and whether they risk losing it to land grabbers, Mr Stephen Butumbwire, the deputy commissioner of the Uganda Boy Scouts Association, said the land was originally donated by Kabaka Daudi Chwa in 1915.

He explained that, according to the Kabaka’s will, after 100 years the association was to own the 120-acre piece of land permanently, but return 20 acres to the Kabaka’s relatives.

“Since 2001, we have been suffering with land grabbers who wanted to take some part of this land. In 2015, when President Museveni visited us, he advised us to partner with investors and develop this land, and he even gave us soldiers to guard it and construct a perimeter wall,” he said.

Dr John Mugisha, one of the registered trustees of the land, said the investors they are partnering with are those bringing project proposals that can help fund the scouts’ daily activities. He added that the land will not be sold to the investors but leased out based on the current market value per acre.

He said this year, the association will not hold the annual scouts jamboree. Instead, they will invite 10 leaders from each district for a 10-day training workshop to prepare for new leadership.

When asked about the future of scouting activities at the site, Dr Mugisha said the scouts will use the modern facilities being constructed by the investors.

He also revealed that they plan to acquire 200 acres of land at a location they are not ready to disclose. They hope to raise money for this purchase by selling part of the Kaazi land, where an acre currently costs at least Shs700 million.

“Our youth used to drown in the lake when we did not have a swimming pool, until we got someone who built us this swimming pool. We also need modern facilities for our scouts. We have identified 200 acres of land somewhere to relocate this facility because this is now a commercial place but we also need to retain our presence here,” he said.

