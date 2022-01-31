SDA Church automates collection of offertory

Children at All Saints Church Nakasero give offertory in baskets on their day of confirmation early this month. The SDA Church is moving away from this system of giving offertory and other church dues.  PHOTO / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at the official launch on Friday, Dr Daniel Matte, the president of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uganda, said the church developed the automated system for effective accountability and to guard against abuse of Church funds.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church has launched a financial management system, which will enable its members to send their tithe and offertory directly to the Church bank account.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.