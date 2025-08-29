SDA Church elects new archbishop

The Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Uganda has elected Pr Samuel Kajoba as the new President (Archbishop) of the Uganda Union Mission.

He will serve a five-year term from 2025 to 2030. As President, Pr Kajoba’s primary role will be to strengthen the church’s mission, deepen discipleship, and lay a foundation for sustainable growth across the region. His election was confirmed during the East-Central Africa Division (ECD) session held on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya.

The session was chaired by Dr Blasious Ruguri. Pr Kajoba succeeds Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika, who was earlier appointed Executive Secretary of the ECD.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Union Headquarters in Kampala yesterday, Pr Kajoba pledged to promote inclusive leadership and emphasised total member involvement in advancing the Church’s work. He also outlined plans to focus on youth participation in Church activities, education, and empowerment programmes, noting that young people make up 70 percent of Uganda’s population, according to the 2024 Uganda Population Census Report.

“We want to avoid having idle members in church. Your name should not only appear in the church membership books, but also in the stewardship book, through returning tithe and offering, and in service according to your God-given talent and calling,” he said.

Pr Kajoba stressed the need for a collaborative and participatory leadership approach to foster a strong sense of community and shared responsibility among church members.

“Pray for us and support us. We were not chosen because we are superhuman or because of our holiness, but because of our connection with God. Let’s work as a team. The apostles succeeded because they were united,” he added. Pr Kajoba’s leadership is expected to further strengthen the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s presence in Uganda and continue its legacy of evangelism, education, and community development established by his predecessors.

Who is Pr Samuel Kajoba?

Pr Samuel Kajoba, 67, was born in November 1958. He is married to Ms Margaret Kajoba, and together they have six children. He holds a Master of Arts in Pastoral Theology from the Adventist University of the Philippines (2009), a Bachelor of Theology from Bugema University (2000).

Pr Kajoba began his career in education as a primary teacher at Gayaza Light Seventh-Day Adventist (1977–1980), later serving as deputy head teacher at Namulesa Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School (1984–1986), and as school chaplain at Light College Katikamu Secondary School (1987–1996).

His pastoral journey began as a district pastor in Masuliita (1994–1997) and Najjanankumbi (2000–2008).

Pr Kajoba later held several leadership positions, including: Stewardship and Development Director (Central Uganda Conference, 2009–2010), Ministerial Director (Uganda Union Mission, 2011–2015), Executive President (Central Uganda Conference, 2016–2025) On Tuesday, he was elected as President (Archbishop) of the Uganda Union Mission.

Pr Kajoba will serve alongside two other senior leaders: Pr Nicholas Birigwa Bitamazire, 44, Executive Secretary; Pr Isaac Lyada, 40, Executive Treasurer The new leadership team will steer the SDA Church in Uganda for the 2025–2030 term.