SDA Church plans to upgrade Busoga station to field level

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Uganda has announced its plans to convert and upgrade Busoga station to a field level, aiming to better serve the people, especially the youth and elderly.

Currently, the Eastern Uganda field, headquartered in Kamonkoli, Mbale, covers Bugisu, Teso, Karamoja, Bukedi, Sebei, and Busoga Sub-regions, and operates under the leadership of Pastor Jeremiah Alisengawa.

The SDA Church president, Moses Maka Ndimukika revealed this development during a pastoral visit to Kamuli last week. He emphasised the need to extend services to the youth and elderly, considering their significance in pastoral work, and encouraged the growth of church membership and strengthening of faith.

Dr Ndimukika believes that establishing more fields will not only expand services to the people but also contribute to a stronger Church and create job opportunities.

He urged Christians to combat poverty by embracing work and not relying solely on handouts and leaders. He said that work is a God-given command, dating back to the creation of man in the Garden of Eden.

The Church is unveiling a master plan to spread the Lord's word, increase church membership, reduce poverty and enhance household incomes.

Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, Minister for the Presidency, praised the SDA Church for supporting government programs aimed at fighting poverty and food insecurity. She expressed her commitment to working together with the church to achieve these goals.