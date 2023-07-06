SDA leader calls for placement of women in key leadership positions

The leader of a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bushenyi district has called for placement of more women in leadership positions to harness the potential in their abilities to cause change in communities.

Speaking to a congregation at Ishaka Adventist Hospital on July 6, Pr. Dr. Blasious Ruguri, the leader of the East-Central Africa division, said African women should not be taken for granted because they can make great leaders.

Dr Ruguri is also the president administering pastoral authority in the SDA Churches of eleven East and Central African countries

Dr. Ruguri made the remarks while referring to the improved performance of Ishaka Adventist Hospital, the Ishaka-based missionary hospital, where women leadership has turned around and solved several challenges

"Many times here in Africa, we used to think that women were non-starters, but Lydia is a statement. Let men learn that women can do better in many things. Lydia is telling the world that we cannot afford to ignore women anymore," Dr. Ruguri said.

He added that, "In the past, we have identified women only in the kitchen. We have seen women and known them for the things they do in their kitchens when they come to serve us food. We thought that was the only place we could think of them as important."

He added that Africans are capable of doing a lot, but they lack confidence, which causes them to give up so fast before delivering on the tasks given to them.

The Head of the SDA Church in Uganda, Dr. Moses Maka Ndimukika, applauded the leadership at Ishaka for the efforts put in place to provide health service delivery in Greater Bushenyi and surrounding communities.

"We are proud of Ishaka now. Before, we were getting worried about Ishaka, but we want to thank God for the blessing that today we have a serene and mushrooming Ishaka. Where we are now, when we set eyes on Ishaka for tomorrow, we see greatness," Dr. Maka noted.

The Ishaka Adventist Hospital Executive Director, Ms. Lydia Komugisha, said that the hospital is grappling with lack of space to accommodate the increasing number of mothers and children.