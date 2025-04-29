Season 7 opens: Here’s how to benefit from dfcu Bank's Rising Woman initiative

The seventh season of the dfcu Rising Woman initiative was launched on Tuesday with a call to women entrepreneurs to delegate, scale up their businesses, and build strong professional networks.

The programme, a partnership between dfcu Bank, Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda, and Uganda Investment Authority, seeks to empower Ugandan women in business through training, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

“Over 60,000 women have been mentored face-to-face and more than a million reached virtually,” said NMG head of broadcasting, Flavia Tumusiime Kabura, who was speaking on behalf of NMG Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa during a launch event at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Related



“These are real women opening businesses, creating jobs, transforming communities, and inspiring the next generation,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey through male-dominated spaces, former minister and diplomat Ms Victoria Ssekitoleko said it was boldness and networking that helped her break barriers.

“Working with Uganda Development Bank, I started a women’s meeting where we met regularly,” she said. “It was through this that I was invited in May 1985 to Washington to help organise a global women’s conference later held in Nairobi that August.”

She encouraged women to be proactive and support one another. “None of us got where we are on our own, so hold other people's hands,” she said.

Ms Gudula Naiga Basaza, Chairperson of the dfcu Women in Business Advisory Council, urged women to delegate responsibilities as they grow their businesses.

“There is no need to wear all the hats in your company,” she said. “I’ve done that before, but it doesn’t make you effective. If you break down, your business breaks down with you.”

Keynote speaker Pamela Awino, a senior partner at S&L Advocates, advised entrepreneurs to take business formalization seriously.

“Your logo or trademark is important—protect it. Set up business structures, manage risks, and align your processes. These can make or break your business,” she said.

Some past beneficiaries also shared their experiences. Diana Nabukenya Adeyimi, proprietor of Richland Foods Ltd and a Season 6 finalist, praised the initiative for enhancing her business acumen.

“Serving over 300 households and institutions, I learned about sustainability, conflict management, and building systems for business continuity,” she said.

Applications for Season 7 are open to women owning at least 50% of a registered Ugandan business across sectors like agribusiness, manufacturing, e-commerce, and services. Finalists will receive mentorship, advisory services, and compete for Shs30 million in cash prizes, with the top 10 winning a fully paid study tour to Nairobi.

Who is eligible to apply?

Women who own at least 50% of a legally registered business

Businesses engaged in trading, agribusiness, consumer services, manufacturing, digital innovation, or e-commerce

Enterprises must be based in Uganda

Why join the Rising Woman initiative?

Access mentorship, expert business advisory services, and nationwide Power Talks tailored to accelerate your entrepreneurial growth

Stand a chance to win part of a Shs30 million prize pool, with Shs10 million awarded to the top winner in each category

Top 10 finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid study tour to Nairobi, Kenya

Click here to: APPLY NOW