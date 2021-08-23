Seasoned academicians make a case for home based development model

By Ismail Musa Ladu More by this Author

The damage to the economy and livelihood, resulting from President Museveni’s relentless pursuit of free market economy, far out outweighs its benefits, according to some eminent intellectuals.

The concept of free market economy, pushed down the government throat by the Bretton Woods Institutions (World Bank – WB and International Monetary Fund - IMF), advocates for liberalisation, privatisation and deregulation, an ideology that has since early 1990s been informing the country’s development thinking and policy actions.

Now, some distinguished academicians recommend that government rethink this approach where, for example, companies can sell goods and services at the highest price consumers are willing to pay while workers earn the highest wages companies are prepared to pay for their services.

Calling for minimal or no State intervention in development, in the belief that the market is self-regulating and can correct all market failures is tantamount gross misunderstanding of the real home-based realities, according to seasoned scholars.

Discussing the topic titled: “The search for a New Economic Dispensation in Uganda: Lessons from COVID-19” in a conference held in Kampala recently, the proponents of the new economic dispensation, among them Prof Yash Tandon, Prof Samwiri Lwanga Lunyiigo, Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa and Amb. Nathan Irumba, all seemed to concur that the foreign economic development models (approach) being currently pursued by President Museveni’s government, has not exactly paid off even after three decades of trying to make it work.

For example, provision of essential social services like education and health which have been put in the market place, has become expensive for majority of the vulnerable population to access.

Further with the current pandemic, majority of the citizens are unable to access essential social services, especially from private owned institutions, given the ever-rising high user fees being charged.

The “marketisation” of health services has also paved way to a growing inequality of access to COVID-19 Vaccines and PPEs, with majority of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) such as Uganda either unable or struggling to access essential vaccines.

Even before that, the country’s high economic growth rate has been a jobless growth with increasing inequalities and vulnerabilities among the citizens. The absence of strong production and market regulatory mechanisms such as sufficient storage facilities, climate change adaption mechanisms, the minimum price, and the minimum wage, has created numerous vulnerable societies.

“And all that speaks to the failures of the current policy ideology the country has embraced,” said the executive director of SEATINI- Uganda, Ms Jane Nalunga, before adding in a separate: “We believe that there is need to push for a rethink, both at national, regional and global levels, of the free market paradigm given its adverse implications on the rights of the most economically vulnerable groups in society, especially in the rural sector.”

Alternative school of thought

According to Prof Ndebesa, Uganda is better off with an economic ideology that speaks to the realities of its history and context. Prof Ndebesa and Prof Tandon, therefore, believe that there is an urgent need to reignite the debate on the need for an alternative development paradigm as they make a case for the equator school of thought as the most suitable ideology to inform Uganda’s economic development agenda.

This, they say is a complete contrast to the Neoliberalism (free market economy) that has produced unparalleled wealth accumulation levels for a handful of individuals and global corporations while the rest of society has experienced increasing inequalities, poverty, vulnerabilities and environmental destruction, as a result of the shrinking role of the State in development.

Basing on this model, the influence of IMF and WB, most of which have proven ineffective, will according to Amb Irumba be relegated to the periphery as local studies and experiences will permeate policies and resultant enforcement strategies.

As for Dr Robert Esuruku, the Head of Department of Development Studies at Makerere University, everything comes down to the quality of leadership being offered. He argues that the better the quality of leadership the country is treated to, the easier things fit into the puzzle.

[email protected]