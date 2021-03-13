Sebei barley farmers demand better prices 

By Phoebe Masongole More by this Author

Farmers in Sebei Sub-region are demanding higher prices for their barley, saying this will in turn, motivate them to increase production.

The farmers say their sole buyer, Nile Breweries Ltd (NBL), should consider doubling the buying price of a kilo of barley from Shs1,500 to Shs3,000.

This, they say, will enable them earn more from their produce so as to support their household needs, including ensuring access to quality education for their children.

The farmers made the remarks at a function to appreciate female barley farmers organised by NBL at Cheminy Village, Kaptum Sub-county, Kween District, on Thursday.

Ms Irene Chemutai, one of the farmers from Poshi Village in Kaptum Sub-county, said they are pressing for better prices because barley farming is expensive.

“I have been growing barley for more than 20 years and now and I think it is time for our buyer to increase the price because we incur a lot of costs yet we earn less,” Ms Chemutai said.

Currently, there are more than 13,000 barley and sorghum farmers in the districts of Kween, Bukwo and Kapchorwa, which comprises Sebei Sub-region.

Barley has two seasons, the first one running from March to May and the second from August to October. Each bag of barley can fetch about Shs150,000.

Ms Justine Jospi, another barely farmer, said NBL should not only increase the prices but also provide proper facilities for safe storage of barley.

“Last year, most of us lost our barley due to lack of storage facilities and yet we experienced a lot of rainfall, coupled with hailstorm,” he said.

Ms Rose Akurut, another farmer, said they face challenges of poor road network that hampers transportation of their harvests to the buying centres.

“We face challenges, especially lack of money to buy chemicals to spray if our crops are being attacked by pests,” she said.

Ms Faratine Chemayek, another barley farmer in the area, said although barely farming has improved the lives of women in the communities, the changing weather patterns and lack of enough land is hampering their efforts.

Ms Sophie Chalangat, the Kween District production officer, said barely farming has empowered women.

“Women are now into barley farming and this has helped them to come out of poverty, “she said.

Mr Juan Ndiwa, an extension officer, said there is need to reduce the prices of agro-chemicals and seedlings to support farmers.

“The farmers should also embrace better farming practices so as to increase productivity per unit area,” he said.

Ms Flora Aduk, the spokesperson of NBL, acknowledged the farmers’ concerns and said they will be addressed.

She, however, said as a company, they also want to ensure that the conditions of female barley farmers in the sub-region are improved.

“This month is for celebrating women and as NBL, we are going to appreciate our top female suppliers of barley,” she said.