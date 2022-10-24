Sebei College suspends 800 students over strike

The administration of Sebei College, Tegeres in Kapchorwa District has suspended about 800 students for two weeks for engaging in a violent strike.

The strike erupted after the school administration reportedly failed to show the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, which ended 1-1 on Sunday.

According to the suspension letter dated October 23, 2022 signed by the head teacher, Mr Frederic Chesang, each of the suspended students will return at the end of two weeks with a parent and a payment receipt of Shs 103,000.

“The magnitude of the destruction is big and therefore you are expected to pay Ugx103000 including the bank charge as a cost for repairs. The money should be channelled directly to the school account using school payment codes issued earlier to every student,” he said.

The suspended students are from Senior one, two, three and five.

During an interview with this publication on Monday, Mr Chesang said they were faced with load shedding but students thought it was a deliberate attempt to stop them from watching the match.

“They watched the first half of the match and during the start of the second half, power went off and the generator developed technical complications. The students could not understand that and instead started striking,” he said.

Mr Chesanga said the students destroyed water pipes, doors, windows, CCTV cameras, adding that they have started investigations to get the ringleaders.

“We were disappointed by the students' misconduct at the time they should be preparing for the end of year examinations,” he added.

However, one of the suspended students said it had become a routine for the school to deny them a right to entertainment.

“The generator ran out of fuel and when we tried to ask, they told us to go and revise our books until power comes back,” he said.

Mr Toskin Musani George, the assistant Town Clerk of Kapchorwa Municipality said the school made a hurried decision to suspend the students.

"They simply gave a blanket suspension. They should have carried out investigations first to identify the ring leaders,” Mr Toskin said.