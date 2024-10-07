Sebei elders on the spot over cashing in on defilement cases

Leaders in Sebei Sub-region have expressed concern that elders, in collusion with village chairpersons, are undermining efforts to combat teenage pregnancies and early marriages by informally settling defilement cases.

According to the police, about 60 defilement cases are reported monthly in the three districts of Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa, which make up the sub-region.

Defilement, a crime established in 1990, prohibits sexual intercourse or attempts with a girl under 18 years old and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Aggravated defilement applies when the victim is under 14, the offender has HIV/Aids, is the victim’s parent or guardian, or is a serial offender.

Mr Brian Kapyagon, the Bukwo District Youth chairperson, last week said: "Instead of reporting cases to the police, elders settle the matter by negotiating terms with the perpetrator, often in exchange for cows or money."

He added that the amount paid ranges from Shs2 million to Shs5 million.

Findings by the National Youth Council and a development organisation, Brac, indicate that Riwo, Kaptererwo, Kapnandi, Suam, Kamet, Kortek, Kapsaruf, and Chepkwasta subcounties are hotspots for defilement in Bukwo.

Ms Judith Irene Cherotich, the Bukwo’s Gender-Based Violence Focal Person, expressed alarm over the failure to prosecute sexual offenses against minors.

"Girls as young as 13, 14, and 15 are getting pregnant, and instead of justice, they are given away in marriages after mediation," she said.

Sebei Sub-region Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Mark Chesang, noted that around two defilement cases are reported daily, though many more go unreported.

"Even when cases are filed, parents often withdraw charges after reaching financial agreements with the perpetrator’s family," he explained.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is also a significant issue in the sub-region.

"We register two to three GBV cases daily, mostly involving domestic violence between husbands and wives," Mr Chesang added.

During community dialogues held at St Joseph’s Bukwo Primary School and in Kapchorwa, local leaders identified factors such as drunkenness, adultery, poor parenting, and poverty as major contributors to the sub-region’s teenage pregnancy and child marriage problems.

Ms Rebecca Chelimo, a Senior Three student at St Joseph Secondary School, blamed irresponsible parents for the high rate of teenage pregnancies and school dropouts.

"Some parents don’t even care whether we attend school or not, and they fail to provide basic school materials," she said.

Fellow student Janet Chebet highlighted the disturbing trend of parents accepting money or livestock to drop defilement cases.

"This is often seen as a source of income due to economic hardships, with little regard for the victim's well-being," she said.

Some village chairpersons, however, claim they are only involved in the settlements as witnesses after both parties have already agreed.

Mr John Paul Okee, the Brac Project Officer, emphasised the need for schools to provide sex education to empower girls with knowledge to protect themselves.

"We have also organised spaces in schools to teach girls life skills and financial literacy," he added.

Mr Lucius Cheromoi, the Youth Chairperson for Kaptanga Sub-county in Kapchorwa, noted that early pregnancies are leading to high school dropout rates.

"Some girls are juggling school and breastfeeding, which eventually forces them to drop out," he said.

The Bukwo Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Jose Jimmy Lorwor, reaffirmed the district’s commitment to reducing school dropouts caused by teenage pregnancies.

"Keeping children in school will improve living standards," he said.

Ms Mercy Kangesyge, National Youth Council Secretary for Legal Affairs, called for stricter measures to prevent parents from negotiating with culprits.

"We ask the RDC and police not to allow parents to settle defilement and GBV cases with the offenders," she urged.

The Bukwo RDC, Ms Modester Bessie Ajilong, acknowledged the challenge.

"Police do intervene, but parents often undermine our efforts by negotiating with the culprits for dowry or money," she said, adding that some girls still sneak into Kenya for female genital mutilation (FGM).