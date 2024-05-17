Sebei girls decry menstrual stigma

In Sebei Sub-region, taboos surrounding menstruation have continued to put girls at risk of isolation and dropping out of school.

According to Sabiny girls and women interviewed by Monitor at the weekend, menstruation is a sign of impurity.

Ms Eveline Cherono, a youth from Kapchorwa Town Council, said as young girls, they face not only physical discomfort but also emotional isolation.

“The stigma we face surrounding the menstruation period contributes to a culture of silence and shame, making it difficult for us to seek support,” she said, adding that this is the reason why many girls in the sub-region stay at home.

Ms Cherono said due to a lack of information on how to manage menstruation periods, many girls use leaves and old newspapers.

“There is a need for sensitization to break the taboo surrounding menstruation and ensure that young girls feel empowered and supported during this natural process,” she said.

Ms Irene Chemutai, a 16-year-old from Kapsinda Ward, Central Division in Kapchorwa Town, said young people face difficulties in accessing reproductive services.

“In our community, talking about contraception or family planning is questioned because of religious, cultural, or societal beliefs. This makes it hard for us and many others to get the information and services we need to make informed decisions about our reproductive health,” Ms Chemutai said.

She tasked the government to engage communities, especially elders to abandon outdated cultural beliefs.

Ms Sandra Chekamondo, another youth, highlighted how elders view sexual health discussions as inappropriate, leaving young people to rely on potentially inaccurate information from peers.

“Lacking proper guidance from knowledgeable adults means that a lot of what we learn about our bodies, relationships, and consent comes from our peers who might not have accurate information. This can lead to a lot of misinformation and unsafe practices among us young people,” she said.

Mr Julius Kipto, a youth leader, accused police of sometimes conniving with violators of the health rights of young people in the communities.

“It’s disheartening to see how often police convene with culprits of gender-based violence. This collusion seriously affects young people because it sends a message that such violence is acceptable or can be overlooked,” he said.

He added: “When authorities who are supposed to protect us work together with perpetrators, it undermines our trust in the system and discourages victims, especially young women and girls, from seeking help or justice.”

The remarks were made during a community baraza organised by the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) at Kapsinda Sub-county headquarters in Kapchorwa District at the weekend.

The baraza was conducted under a project dubbed, Right Here Right Now (RHRN) project, in partnership with seven other like-minded organisations, aimed at advancing the sexual reproductive health rights of all young people and fostering a gender-just society.

Ms Eveline Chesang, another youth, said lack of political and cultural will is partly to blame for cases of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that are still being registered in the sub-region.

“I have seen firsthand the physical and psychological scars FGM leaves on girls. The pain doesn’t end after the procedure—it lingers in their bodies and minds for a lifetime but our elders have continued to pay a deaf ear to all to stop it,” she said.

Ms Josephine Chekwel, a resident of Chepsukuroi Parish in Kapchorwa, said the practice of marrying off young girls, which is seen as part of their culture, needs to stop.

“Child marriage is often a taboo subject due to our cultural norms and traditions. As a result, many young girls are forced into marriages, which deprives them of their rights to education,” she said.



Leaders say

Ms Febia Cherotich, the district senior community development officer, said ensuring access to reproductive and education services for young people is paramount for their well-being and empowerment.

“As community leaders and stakeholders, it is our responsibility to advocate for policies and programmes that prioritise the young people,” she said.

Mr Fred Chasang, the police regional spokesperson for Kapchorwa, denied allegations that police connive with perpetrators, saying they play a vital role in protecting all individuals from harmful practices.

“We are committed to enforcing laws and policies that promote gender equality, prevent sexual violence, and ensure access to justice,” he said.

Mr Mosses Ssule Ochieng, the deputy regional police commander, said young people should be empowered so that they can report crimes and seek redress for grievances without fear of retaliation or discrimination.