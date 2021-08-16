Sebei leaders ask for special grant to develop talent

By Michael Woniala More by this Author

Leaders in Sebei Sub-region have asked government to allocate a special grant towards talent building.

The leaders said government should start playing a role in supporting the growth of talent instead of waiting to celebrate the medals won.

They made the remarks at the weekend during the homecoming ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic stars at Kapchorwa District headquarters.

Mr Joshua Cheptegei (gold and silver medallist), Ms Peruth Chemutai (gold medallist) and Mr Jacob Kiplimo (bronze medallist) opted to drive the brand new cars given to them by President Museveni for the occasion.

Shortly after their arrival, there was a downpour but this did not scatter their supporters who had gathered at the district headquarters.

The home crowd sang traditional songs and brandished Sebei’s regalia as they celebrated the global superstars.

Ms Everlyne Kubarika, the Kapchorwa District chairperson, said as a sub-region, they need a special grant from the central government to develop and nurture talent.

Advertisement

“This region should be treated as a gold mine for the country because all the magic at the international stage happens here,” she said.

Ms Kubarika said there was a lot of potential in athletes but most of it goes to waste because they are not identified and supported.

“We are going to build monuments in remembrance of our athletes across all borders of Sebei to thank them and also as an identity for the region,” she said.

Mr Abdi Fadhil Chemaswet, the Soi County MP, said many sports offices in the region were redundant because of lack of funding.

“We have produced medallists over the years but the government is yet to allocate us special sports grants to boost talent building,” he said.

Ms Phylis Chemutai, the Kapchorwa District Woman MP, asked government to expedite the completion of the Teriet High Altitude Centre.

“The completion of the facility has been delayed but the government seems not bothered. It is time they probe why it has taken so long,” she said.

Mr George Maguda, the Kapchorwa resident district commissioner, encouraged the medallists to promote talent in their respective districts.

“You need to train and encourage the young ones because you are now an inspiration,” Mr Maguda, said.

Mr Cheptegei, while addressing the elated locals, said they were happy for the love shown to them before pledging to aid the grooming of more athletes.

“I am humbled that I am back home and very pleased with the love my people have shown me and my colleagues,” he said.