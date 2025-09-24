Sebei leaders task Museveni to fulfil pledges ahead of 2026

They also say the delay by the president to fulfil the pledges is a sign that the party chairman doesn't value the support they have been offering him in elections.



Mr Abubakar Yandani, the NRM chairman for Bukwo District and the Sebei region NRM chairman, said the pledges like providing iron sheets, cement to some schools and jobs to the selected young people he promised when he visited the sub-region region two years ago have not been fulfilled, something he said may cost NRM votes.



"There are other pledges that have been made by the president to the Sebei Sub-region but they are undelivered. In my own district, Bukwo, we have a pledge at Kamiti SS where the president promised 500 iron sheets and 500 bags of cement as recognition for Kamiti being the sub-county that voted the president with 100 per cent ,” he said.



Mr Twalla Fadil, the NRM flag bearer for Tingei County in Kapchorwa District, said Sebei has been abandoned by the government, yet it is one of the regions that was affected by cattle rustlers and other disasters.

“Sebei was affected by cattle rustlers, but nothing has been done, and yet we are still loyal,” Mr Twalla said, adding that the party should stop paying money to opposition defectors and instead empower cadres.



Mr Peter Satya Chapa, NRM cadre from Kween District, decried poor service delivery in most parts of the lower belt of Sebei, with some counties without schools and health facilities, despite their support to the government.



“We are talking about insecurity. We are losing cows to Karamoja, and actually, the previous three nights we have been following cattle that are being stolen and taken to Karamoja,” he said during a reconciliation and mobilisation meeting with the NRM national vice chairman for Eastern Region, Mr Calvin David Echodu at Noah's Ark Hotel in Kapchorwa Municipality.



The party's vice chairman was meeting with NRM party flag bearers for positions of members of parliament, LCV, District Executive Committees and runner-ups to reconcile members to try and settle the grievances that arose from the recently concluded party primaries.

Mr Echodu said Mr Museveni was aware of the issues in Sebei.

“We are one of the few regions that have been consistent in supporting NRM, and our chairman is grateful,” he said.



Mr Echodu added that he would hold meetings with party leaders across the five sub-regions of Eastern Uganda to ensure that they iron out the differences amongst the party members.