Sebei raises over Shs100m to buy land for modern market

Locals and government leaders have joined hands to mobilise Shs140 million needed to buy a three-acre piece of land needed for a modern market in Kachorwa District.

Last month, a speeding vehicle narrowly rammed into traders selling food stuffs at Kaserem Trading Centre on the Mbale-Kapchorwa highway.

Every Wednesday, the trading centre, which is about 20 kilometres from Kapchorwa Town, is a beehive of activities with locals, mainly women selling goods on the roadside due to a lack of a gazetted market.

Mr Issa Yusuf Chemonges, the chairperson of Kaserem Cooperative Marketing Enterprise, told Monitor during an interview on Tuesday that they risk their lives operating on the road, but they have no option.

“We risk selling goods on the roadside, but there is nothing we can do for now until we get a permanent safe place,” Mr Chemonges said.

The locals with help of the area Member of Parliament, Mr Twalla Fadil (Tingey County), have since launched a fundraising drive to buy a three-acre piece of land at a cost of Shs140 million to build a modern market.

During the fundraising drive, which took place at Kaserem Primary School on September 16, a total of Shs104 million was raised in cash.

Mr Twalla said they will engage the Ministry of Local Government to construct a market.

“The market will enhance trade and also improve livelihoods, especially with the ongoing implementation of PDM and Emyooga programmes,” he said.

Ms Joan Chemutai, a trader dealing in matooke, said they are willing to contribute money to buy land so as to save themselves from accidents.

“On market day, there are more than 800 traders operating on the road,” she said. The fundraising drive was presided over by the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, who represented the Prime Minister (PM), Ms Robinah Nabbanja.

The PM contributed Shs10m.

Sebei MPs led by the regional chief whip, Mr William Chemonges (Kween County), and other dignitaries, who attended the event, contributed between Shs1m and Sh10m.