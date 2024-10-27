Sebei traders demand commissioning of Uganda-Kenya border

Residents and the business community of Sebei sub-region want the one-stop Uganda-Kenya border commissioned following its completion, saying they are missing a lot of commercial opportunities.

The 73Km multinational road network between Uganda and Kenya connects the two East African countries at Suam-Kitale and the Eldoret Bypass.

Ms Annet Chemutai, the chairperson Cross-Border Women Traders’ Association in Sebei sub-region, says it is high time the road is commissioned following its completion because they have been undergoing sensitisation on how to pay taxes and cross over to the Kenyan side.

“I think what is left is for the government to commission for us this virgin border so that we can commence our cross-border businesses,” Ms Chemutai said on Friday.

Mr Simba Rotich, the chairperson of the business community in Sebei sub-region, said businesses have realised a 40 per cent increase since the road was established.

According to him, once the Suam-Kitale border is commissioned, the government will meet its objectives of establishing the road network in the Sebei Sub-region to Kenya.

He said: “I have spent over Shs12m to make the road leading to my hotel accessible for visitors, but given the nature of the soil in the area, especially when it rains, the roads become impassable.”

Mr David Kiprotich, a farmer in Bukwo District, said he has tons of maize destined for the Kenyan market and relishes the day the border will be commissioned.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) Executive Director, Ms Allen Kagina, however, said the border is expected to be commissioned “within a few months” by the two respective Heads of State, warning that if Kenya is delaying, Uganda will commission its side.

Ms Kagina added that the Kapchorwa-Suam road and the one-stop border is to create economic development, and connectivity in the region and promote sports tourism between the two countries, among other objectives.

Bad weather, characterized by heavy rains have been cited as some of the challenges encountered by the contractor that have caused delays to commission the road and border.

Mr Julius Kiprop Kapkwomu, the Manager of Networks Operations of Meteorology in the Ministry of Water and Environment, suggested that for good maintenance of the road, Unra should establish a station in the Sebei Sub-region rather than relying on Mbale in case of emergency.

Mr Ivan James Namoma, the Bukwo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said one of the objectives of creating the one-stop border at Suam with Kenya, is to promote East African Community regional integration, which is so far visible.