Security agencies use  drones to fight crime

Security agencies have intensified the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, popularly known as drones, to carry out surveillance in the hunt of suspected criminals in the country, especially at night.

Suspected drones hovering over homes in Greater Masaka Sub-region have been sighted by several residents and they have shared videos on online platforms.

Security sources, who are participating in the restoration of stability in the Greater Masaka, confirmed the use of drones in tracking down unusual movement of people.

Some security personnel said the drones are piloted by Uganda People’s Defence Forces technicians, who later share gathered intelligence with sister forces for quick response to scenes incase they detect suspected criminals.

Deputy spokesperson of the Defence ministry Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu yesterday declined to respond on whether they have drones in Greater Masaka.

“The person who told you that should be the one to give you details,” Lt Col Kakurungu said.

At least 28 people have been killed by machete-wielding criminals since mid-July in Greater Masaka.

Since the heavy deployment of both the military and the police in the region, several suspected criminals have been arrested and the killings have ceased.

Members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana are among the 13 accused persons who are remanded on allegations of murder in the sub-region.

Over the weekend, President Museveni also ordered the use of drones in the Karamoja Sub-region to track down armed cattle rustlers, who are threatening peace in the sub-region.

The President first hinted on use of drones to track down suspected criminals after the armed men riding motorcycles shot at Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala’s car injuring him and killing both his daughter and the driver in June.

