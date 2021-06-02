Security arrests Moroto prison break planner

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

A joint force of police and army personnel have arrested the alleged mastermind of the escape of inmates from Moroto Prison last year.

In September last year, 224 inmates escaped from Moroto Prison after overpowering warders and accessing the armoury, where they made off with 15 guns and 480 bullets.

Mr Michael Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that the joint force has been trailing the suspect until Monday when his hideout was discovered.

He identified the suspect as Michael Moore, who was on remand over various offences.

The arrest

“We arrested him on Monday in Katanga ward in Moroto Municipality following a tip-off from a community member,” he said.

Mr Longole Moru said the suspect escaped from the prison with a machine gun and 31 bullets, adding that he confessed to having the gun and also being involved in terrorising and killing people in Moroto Municipality.

Mr Longole said the suspect is currently under UPDF custody, where he is being interrogated.

He added that the suspect will be charged with escape from prison, robbery, murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, said the interest of the army is to ensure all illegal guns in the hands of the escapees are recovered.

He called upon the community to work hand-in-hand with security personnel to ensure all the escapees are rearrested.

Previous arrests

Two escapees from Moroto Prison were arrested in Katwe, Kampala, in October last year.

A police constable who was on routine patrol, suspected Paul Lopusil and Lotin Longoli to habour ill motives, but when he attempted to talk to them, one fled.

He arrested Lopusil who was taken to the police station for interrogation, where it was established that he was one of the Moroto escapees. Lopusil, who was staying in a lodge in Katwe, directed police officers to where his colleague was residing.