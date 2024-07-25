Security arrests prime suspects in Karamoja robberies, murders

In a significant breakthrough, the joint security forces in Karamoja have arrested three prime suspects in connection with recent robberies and murder of innocent civilians in Kaabong and Kotido districts.

The suspects, Aleu Lomeri, Komol Longole, and Bosco Lukwakori, are alleged to have been involved in a string of crimes, including the robbery of an unspecified amount of money and property along the Kamion-Nawontosi road in Kaabong District.

"The criminals have been terrorising people in areas of Kamioni, Timu, and Kalapata in Kaabong District. They were found in possession of illegal firearms," said Mr Isaac Oware, the 3rd division spokesperson.

The suspects are also linked to the abduction and murder of Joseph Lowok Nalapa, whose decomposed body was recovered by security detectives in the wilderness along Kamion-Nawontosi road in Kaabong District.

“They have been waylaying civilians and robbing them of an unspecified amount of money and property in areas of Kamioni, Timu and Kalapata in Kaabong District," Mr Oware said.

Bosco Lukwakori, one of the suspects, was found with a firearm and three live rounds of ammunition. He was profiled and has been wanted since 2021.

Warrior. Bosco Lukwakori carrying a gun.

"Once investigations are complete, the trio will face trials on illegal possession of firearms, murder, and robbery among other counts in courts of law," Mr Oware explained.

The suspects are currently in custody at the 3rd Division headquarters, Moroto army barracks, for further investigation and possible prosecution.