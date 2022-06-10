Security blocks Acholi MPs from accessing disputed Apaa land

Security personnel comprising the Police and army officers have blocked legislators from Acholi sub-region from accessing the disputed Apaa land.

The legislators were blocked on Thursday afternoon at the Amuru-Adjumani border on orders of Mr Benon Byamukama, the Adjumani District Police Commander.

The group led by Anthony Akol, the Kilak North Legislator and Chairperson Acholi Parliamentary Group had intended to visit areas in Apaa that were reportedly attacked early this week by unknown men suspected to be from Adjumani District.

Other MPs included: Christopher Komakech, Aruu County, Santa Okot, Aruu North, Philip Okin Ojara, Chua West, Amos Okot, Ago North and Godfrey Okello Nwoya East.

At least seven people were reportedly injured in the attack and more than 200 grass-thatched houses torched down during the raid according to local leaders.

Byamukama told this reporter that they blocked the legislators following intelligence reports that they had intended to incite the masses to retaliate.

He also noted that the legislators had not informed security and leaders in Adjumani District of their intended visit.

Mr Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South legislator, however said they are disappointed for being blocked from accessing their people who are suffering. He criticized security for blocking national leaders while giving refuge to perpetrators carrying out attacks on locals in Apaa.

Mr Akol on the other hand said they had intended to visit people who were affected by the recent attacks and assess the situation first hand for better reporting to the President whom they will be meeting over the weekend.

“We shall make another attempt on Friday to visit the affected areas following a briefing we have had with the security personnel,” he said.

Mr Akol tasked security to arrest the suspects behind the attacks since they are known participants of the recent nature walk coordinated by the district.

Preliminary security reports indicates that participants of the recent nature walk that took place inside the Zoka Central Forest could be behind the attacks.

The nature walk that attracted participants from Adjumani District to commemorate the World Environment day was organised by the district technical team headed by the district natural resources officer.

Mr Byamukama said that they are still investigating the matter before they can make arrests.