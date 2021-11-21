Security cameras to be installed with bomb sensors, says Museveni

President Museveni has vowed that ''nobody will disturb Uganda’s peace,'' warning that ‘‘anybody who tries will perish because the army is strong.”

Mr Museveni remarked referring to recent twin bombings in Kampala that left seven people dead including three suicide bombers.

The President said the problem is some confused youth who have been radicalised and some neighbouring countries who can’t control their affairs. He also cited the poor internal intelligence sector in towns, which has lagged behind.

“Internally, we have lagged behind about intelligence in towns to discover who is planning and where it is happening. The terror has shifted from the rural areas to towns where there are bigger populations and many buildings. Security in town is intelligence-based. We have moved very well so far. We have got videos of those who had the bombs because of the cameras. Now we need to do more. Cameras are eyes, I have heard that you can also put noses in the cameras (Install sensors) which can smell the bombs and send an alert. The idea that they can be on the street is a good one. These terrorists, we shall finish them. They are wasting their time, they will be defeated,” he said.

The President was Saturday presiding over the pass-out ceremony of 443 tank crew grandaunts who have been undergoing a one-year training at the Karama Armoured Warfare Training School in Kabamba, Mudende District.

The ceremony was attended by Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi the Chief of Defence Forces, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda Chief Joint Chief of Staff, and religious leaders among others.

Mr Museveni commended the trainers for introducing to the trainees the concept of combined arms during an operation such as ; air-force, field engineering, motorised infantry fighting vehicles , intelligence name them (coordinating during an operation) to avoid exposing them to the dangers of “food without sauce”.

President Museveni congratulated the graduates upon completing their course and urged them to look after their health to avoid getting HIV/Aids, Covid 19, Sexually transmitted diseases, being disciplined, and being patriotic and the rest will follow.