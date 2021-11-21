Security cameras to be installed with bomb sensors, says Museveni

President Museveni November 21 presided over the pass-out ceremony of 443 tank crew grandaunts who have been undergoing a one year training at the Karama Armoured Warfare Training School in Kabamba, Mudende District. PHOTO/PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The President said the problem is some confused youth who have been radicalized and some neighbouring countries who can’t control their affairs. He also cited the poor internal intelligence sector in towns, which has lagged behind.

President Museveni has vowed that ''nobody will disturb Uganda’s peace,'' warning that ‘‘anybody who tries will perish because the army is strong.”

