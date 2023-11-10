Security concerns as smuggling surges on Buliisa border

Security personnel in Buliisa District are concerned about a surge in smuggling activities at the Uganda-DR Congo border.

A wide range of goods including fish products to deodorants, palm oil, petrol and diesel are being smuggled into Uganda.

Government agencies are now under pressure to address this illegal trade, with a focus on both the economic opportunities and security concerns associated with these operations.

Mr Nicholas Aganyira, the chairperson of Community-Based Services in Buliisa, said smuggled products make their way into the Ugandan market because they are cheaper on the Congolese side of the border.

“This issue of smuggling demands a multifaceted response from authorities. It calls for a delicate balance between seizing economic opportunities and ensuring the legality and security of these exchanges,” he said.

Tax body’s concerns

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that smugglers continuously change their tactics to evade law enforcement on Lake Albert.

He said URA is working on forging strategic alliances involving various stakeholders, including political, religious, and security personnel, local governments, and other State entities, to amplify the anti-smuggling message and underscore the dangers associated with such activities.

Mr Bbosa said the scale and scope of smuggling operations extend across various ecosystems, including Lake Albert and Lake Edward and national parks.

He said the strategy to combat smuggling is multifaceted, involving intelligence-led operations, on-the-ground compliance checks, and coordinated initiatives with other State agencies.

“This broad-based approach allows us to address the complex nature of smuggling operations, which vary in scale and method while ensuring our tactics are comprehensive and effective in safeguarding the region’s economic and security interests,” Mr Bbosa said.

He said in the 2022/2023 financial year, different customs enforcement operations across the country recovered a total of Shs132.77 billion through 14,187 seizures.

He said URA has also streamlined customs clearance at Buliisa borders and introduced stringent penalties for those caught smuggling or participating in illegal trade.

Driving factors

The Albertine Region Police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza, said their collaboration with URA and the immigration officers to combat smuggling at border points is yielding results.

“The united front not only promises to curb smuggling at border points but also sends a resounding message to smugglers that their illicit activities will not go unchecked,” Mr Hakiza said.

Mr Longino Byagaine, the Buliisa resident district commissioner, said smugglers have capitalised on opportunities using small boats to ferry goods across the border to avoid URA officials stationed on the ferry.

He said: “The use of small boats by smugglers underscores the need for increased vigilance and coordinated efforts to safeguard the economic and security interests of Buliisa and neighbouring areas.

“Though the smugglers may seek innovative ways to evade authorities, the joint commitment of these agencies demonstrates that they are equally determined to eliminate smuggling on the Buliisa border,” Mr Longino added.

Anti-smuggling efforts

Authorities and joint security in Buliisa District are now racing to put an end to this smuggling surge, striking a balance between economic growth and security concerns.

Mr Dison Kasisaki, the Buliisa District commercial officer, said a significant portion of registered traders deal in fish, which often finds its way into bustling markets across the border.