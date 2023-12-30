Security recover suspected bomb near fuel station in Bunyangabu

Security on Saturday discovered a suspected bomb in a trench near a fuel station in Rwimi Sub County, Bunyangabu District.

Col Deo Akiiki, the army deputy spokesperson, said a team of experts was dispatched from Kavera army barracks in Hima, Kasese District, to the scene.

"It was placed in the trench approximately six meters away from the fuel pump. Both police and the army are actively addressing the situation," Col Akiiki said.

Mr George Kamugisha, the village chairperson of Kadindimo, said he was notified of a suspicious object in the trench at 7:30am by a boda boda rider whose stage is nearby. He then quickly escalated to the higher authorities.

"The situation paralysed the area from morning until 2pm when Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) experts successfully removed the suspected bomb. We suspect it was placed by ADF rebels due to our proximity to Queen Elizabeth National Park," said Mr Kamugisha.

Following it's removal, security personnel and community leaders conducted a sensitisation meeting urging residents to report any suspicious individuals in the area.

"As the year is concluding, we are concerned about potential disruptions by suspected ADF rebels. We are neighbours to Queen Elizabeth National Park. We have resolved that no family should host a visitor without proper documentation; such cases must be reported to the chairman first," Mr Kamugisha emphasised.

In the neighboring Kamwenge District, residents of Kitwe Village in Kahodo Parish, Busiriba Sub County, were alarmed when a house belong to one of their own, one Fred Karungi' was razed down by fire on Saturday morning.

"Initially, residents suspected ADF rebels of burning the house, but later we discovered that the house owners may have been involved in conflict with some other people in the area who are also suspected of burning the house," Asad Mugarura Kashaki, the chairperson of Busiriba Sub County, clarified.