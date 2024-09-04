Security directs China Town to hire Counter Terrorism Officers or remain closed

Joint Security Agencies have tasked the owners of China Town Super Store to hire Counter Terrorism Officers from the Uganda Police Force, UPF before reopening. It came after the newly opened China Town Super Store in Lugogo,Kampala, which had attracted thousands of shoppers throughout the weekend was temporarily closed on September 2 in the evening owing to terror alerts in the country.

A joint security team comprising of the Uganda Police Force and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) intervened to temporarily close the mega-store due to the prevailing terror threats. One officer was seen urging hundreds of shoppers to vacate the premises.

“Please leave now; we have a terror threat,” the officer announced using a megaphone. At that time, the Lugogo mall was crowded, with hardly any parking space available.

Mr Akim Gweru, a private security guard at the shop, reported that the massive number of shoppers overwhelmed him and his team with some individuals using the opportunity to steal items.

“We had a problem with controlling the crowds. We recorded complaints that some people who flocked the store were thugs who made off with some stolen items, which was also a significant concern for the store owners,” Mr Gweru said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango explained that the closure was necessitated by the overwhelming number of people at the store, which created a security gap.

“The private security guards deployed were overwhelmed. The store had over 3,000 people, but only one entry and exit. We temporarily closed the place to avoid a stampede in case of an emergency,” Mr Onyango said.

During a meeting held between security officials and the China Town owners, Mr Onyango revealed that the store has been instructed to hire a counter terrorism team before reopening.

“A congested place like that always attracts terror threats. We have asked them to have officers from Counter Terrorism in place to deter threats of terrorism. Once they do that, they are free to open their place at any time,” Onyango added. The low prices of items had generated significant excitement among customers.

China Town Superstore, the new talk of the town in the retail space, made another record as the only business to close down after being overwhelmed by customers. The numbers defied the huge expanse of the former Shoprite Game store at Lugogo, as each day since the opening on August 31, recorded even bigger crowds.

The store led by Daniel Akwanget closed on September 3 when security measures were deemed inadequate without metal detectors.

The numbers kept surging as information spread further that there were products that were selling at less than half the prices on the market. Many of the people, however, even by the conclusion of the store managers were either window-shopping or creating content for social media.

Mr Akwanget, the marketing manager said the social media enthusiasts were taking pictures of items with the price tags and posting, promoting more people to go there. The scenario caused speculation that traders in Kampala might find another reason to protest over the lack of protection of local businesses against the more financially powerful foreigners.

This would be reminiscent of the 2023 event in Kenya when a retail giant, China Space was forced to close.

In Uganda, the closure of China Town was sparked by a concerned Paul Rukundo, who asked the police to take action over what he thought was inadequate security detail.

"Amidst threats of terrorism attacks by Alshabaab, the laxity at Lugogo, China town shopping mall is so alarming! You drive in and out without any checks, Police and (Assistant Inspector General of Police) Tom Magambo you need to help us!" he wrote on X.

Mr Magambo responded promptly, "Comrade Rukundo, this concern is well noted. As the joint security teams continue to protect and counter any possible threats, we call upon all peace-loving individuals and groups, to continue their normal activities but remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons in their area." Barely hours later the thousands of shoppers were ordered to vacate.

In Kenya, the Chinese-owned shop selling cheap household goods was accused of being able to sell cheaply because it was, allegedly, stocking counterfeit and substandard goods.