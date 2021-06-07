Security dumps shopkeeper shot during Katumba attack

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Plain-clothed security operatives at the weekend dumped the shopkeeper who was shot during the attempted assassination of the outgoing Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, with deep open fresh wound on his left leg.

Boniface Muchunguzi, 27, met his fate last week on Tuesday, when unknown assailants shot at a car carrying Gen Katumba, wounding him and killing his daughter and driver.

Muchunguzi yesterday told Daily Monitor that security operatives picked him on Friday from Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been admitted for the last three days and dumped him at a battery workshop where he used to work before the incident.

“They dumped me here without any medication. They even left with my discharge form which had my medical prescription. I am here helpless with too much pain in my leg,” Mr Muchunguzi said.

“I cannot walk or stand on my own...,” he added.

Mr Muchunguzi said at the time of the shooting, he was working in the workshop, with his boss, Mr Faizo Ssali, a few metres away from where Gen Katumba was attacked.

He said they were outside preparing to start work when the shooting started.



“I managed to enter the workshop and closed the door but it was too late. My leg was bleeding non-stop,” Mr Muchunguzi said.

“I was bleeding profusely but we had to wait until the shooting stopped before seeking help. When the shootings stopped, we rushed out and followed Gen Katumba who was being ferried to a nearby clinic on a motorcycle,” he added.

An ambulance later took Muchunguzi from Malcom Health Centre to Mulago National Referral hospital where he has been guarded by security officers.

“While at Mulago, my leg was scanned and doctors said I had a small fracture on one of the bones but they said I was going to be fine...,” Mr Muchunguzi said.

He said after he was dumped, security operatives told him that they were going to get him some money so that he can go to the village and stay with his mother.

“I have not heard from them up to now,” Mr Muchunguzi said.

The deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Oweyisigirye, referred us to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) who are handling Gen Katumba’s case.

However, the head of the CID, Mr Charles Atwine’s phone number was not available by press time.

