Security fire bullets at suspected raiders at RDC’s home

Bullets were on Saturday night fired to scare away suspected criminals who allegedly invited themselves to the residence of the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Apac, Mr Emmy Ngabirano.

Mr Ngabirano who is the head of Apac District security committee, confirmed the “attempted terrifying raid” on his home was as a result of his role in the fight against corruption.

He said the suspected wrong elements tried to force their way into his house at around 2:45am but were sent running by armed security personnel guarding the home.

“Two bullets were fired last night at some goons who were inviting themselves to my residence but good enough security was alert,” the RDC told this publication via WhatsApp message on Sunday morning.

“I will not be intimidated in my struggle in the fight against corruption until I clean the system. My living God will protect me,” he said, adding that the intimidation is meant to create fear in him so that “I can give up on the corruption fight.”





Corruption cases

The Apac District security committee headed by Mr Ngabirano last month recovered most desks three days after being stolen from Odokomac Primary School in Apac Municipality.

The RDC said that after lengthy investigations, all the 31 desks were recovered from Mother Anna Nursery and Primary School, a private school located in Agulu Division in Apac Municipality.

However, the managers of Mother Anna Nursery and Primary School allegedly said they bought the desks from Odokomac Primary School head teacher at Shs100,000 each.

In December 2021, four senior officials working with Apac District local government accused of being involved in a Shs400 million salary scandal were rearrested.

The suspects included the chief finance officer, senior human resource officer, a senior accountant and the district sports officer.

Overpaid wages in Apac District have resulted in a Shs400m loss, according to sources this publication talked to.

The alleged irregularities in payment of 18 staff – most of whom are teachers and health workers – was in June 2021.

Our investigation discovered that beneficiaries of the salary bonanza are mostly junior staff who earn peanuts. The salary scandal has also sucked in some people who received Shs35m each. Others were paid twice.

The embezzled funds were supposed to be returned to the Treasury at the end of the financial year ending June 30. This followed Apac District’s failure to utilise all the money because it lacks a substantial District Service Commission to support staff recruitment.