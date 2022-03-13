Security fire bullets at suspected raiders at RDC’s home

Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Apac, Mr Emmy Ngabirano.

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • He said the suspected wrong elements tried to force their way into his house at around 2:45am but were sent running by armed security personnel guarding the home

Bullets were on Saturday night fired to scare away suspected criminals who allegedly invited themselves to the residence of the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Apac, Mr Emmy Ngabirano.

