Security forces patrol Kampala, detain young Ugandans marching to parliament

Dozens of known Ugandans are reported under detention following clashes that erupted between State forces and demonstrators, mostly youths, steely determined to proceed with a banned anti-graft March to Parliament in Uganda’s capital.

Several Ugandans who poured on metropolitan Kampala streets interact with daily dire economic predicaments marked by joblessness, high costs of living and essential shortages, blamed on corruption.

Police and UPDF soldiers arrest more protestors in Kampala as Ugandans began a March to Parliament youth led anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The protests, which were initially planned to start at 10am from the Railway Grounds, have grown from online condemnation of corruption, allegedly at parliament which was kept under security cordon since Monday- throughout Tuesday.

In a last-minute move, organizers of the protest urged participants to group from around Nasser Road. Security officials responded with arrests of young -peaceful- protesters armed with placards calling for the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

Anti-graft protestors say Parliament Speaker Anita Among must go as they are arrested in Kampala on July 23, 2024.



Protestors could be heard saying "they do not identify with any political party."

'It is okay to arrest me for asking for accountability from Anita Among."



Lone protester Karungi Hamza has been arrested along Parliamentary Avenue.



Police have arrested three protesters at Cham Towers on Kampala Road. They were marching to parliament but have now been taken to the Central Police Station.



Major parliament access routes are blocked.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

The entrance to the Ugandan parliament is seen on July 23, 2024 ahead of an anti-graft march to the legislature. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Security officials are seen checking a vehicle at the entrance to the Ugandan parliament on July 23, 2024 ahead of an anti-graft march to the legislature. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Organizers of the protest accuse President Museveni’s government of embracing corrupt officials, causing a Shs10 trillion annual income loss to Uganda, according to figures by the Inspectorate of Government.

By 2pm Tuesday, heavy deployment was still visibly present at parliament and Kampala’s renowned protest hotspots with relative calm.

On social media, an X Space with over 1, 000 listeners has been running since last night, encouraging people to join a peaceful march on the streets, even as tight security checks were mounted in Kampala.