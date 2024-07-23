Security forces patrol Kampala, detain young Ugandans marching to parliament
What you need to know:
- Security officials responded with arrests of young -peaceful- protesters armed with placards calling for the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.
Dozens of known Ugandans are reported under detention following clashes that erupted between State forces and demonstrators, mostly youths, steely determined to proceed with a banned anti-graft March to Parliament in Uganda’s capital.
Several Ugandans who poured on metropolitan Kampala streets interact with daily dire economic predicaments marked by joblessness, high costs of living and essential shortages, blamed on corruption.
The protests, which were initially planned to start at 10am from the Railway Grounds, have grown from online condemnation of corruption, allegedly at parliament which was kept under security cordon since Monday- throughout Tuesday.
In a last-minute move, organizers of the protest urged participants to group from around Nasser Road. Security officials responded with arrests of young -peaceful- protesters armed with placards calling for the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.
Protestors could be heard saying "they do not identify with any political party."
Major parliament access routes are blocked.
Organizers of the protest accuse President Museveni’s government of embracing corrupt officials, causing a Shs10 trillion annual income loss to Uganda, according to figures by the Inspectorate of Government.
By 2pm Tuesday, heavy deployment was still visibly present at parliament and Kampala’s renowned protest hotspots with relative calm.
On social media, an X Space with over 1, 000 listeners has been running since last night, encouraging people to join a peaceful march on the streets, even as tight security checks were mounted in Kampala.
However, counter hashtags are preaching fears that clashes could erupt between security forces and protesters who insist their march is intended to be peaceful.