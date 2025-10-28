Security forces raid hotel housing Bobi Wine in Lira city

The hotel where National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is staying in Lira City has been raided by security forces.

Tembo Trek Courts, located in Lira City, West Division, was surrounded by military and police officers who reportedly broke into several rooms and pepper-sprayed occupants, including hotel staff and Mr Kyagulanyi.

According to sources inside the hotel, the security personnel began the raid at around 9:30 pm

“Many of the people have been sprayed by the police, but when Bobi Wine came out of his room, they ran away,” one of the sources said.

Bobi Wine’s aide, Daniel Oyerwot, confirmed that the team had returned to Lira to rest after being blocked from proceeding to Atuke, where they were scheduled to hold their final rally of the day.

“We were blocked from proceeding to Atuke, where we were supposed to hold our final rally. We came back to Lira to sleep and wait for our next campaign day,” Oyerwot said.

“All we heard at around 9:30 p.m. were loud bangs as doors were being broken. We knew they were looking for the President. When he came out, they all left.”

UPDATE: Police have raided Tembo Trek Courts in Lira Town, where @NUP_Ug presidential candidate @HEBobiwine had secured accommodation for the night. The reason for the raid is still unknown, as some officers have reportedly attempted to break into Kyagulanyi's room. One of the… pic.twitter.com/uvI3QIJ1tS — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 28, 2025

Just before the raid, Bobi Wine’s producer and close associate, Dan Magic was reportedly attacked and assaulted by the commanding officer of the operation, identified as Moses Mukiibi.

He sustained injuries during the scuffle.

"Our hotel in Lira City has been raided by the police and military commanded by one Moses Mukiibi. They're currently breaking into the rooms," Mr Kyagulanyi posted on X.

In a live TikTok video, Mr Kyagulanyi is heard asking why police had pepper-sprayed his room.

"Why have you pepper-sprayed us? Why have you teargassed my room? You know what you're doing is illegal," Mr Kyagulanyi is heard saying before another person is heard asking him to open the window "to allow fresh air in."

"No, I'm not opening it."

By press time, details about arrests or the motive of the operation remained unclear, and police had not issued an official statement on the incident.

However, videos and photos widely shared on social media show shattered windows and pieces of broken glass on the floor of several hotel rooms.