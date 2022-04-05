Security gags family, journalists over Oulanyah funeral coverage

Security operatives in Omoro District have blocked family members of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah from speaking to the media.

Since last week, several family members, who were contacted by this newspaper to verify information on burial arrangements, declined to speak to the media for fear of being implicated by security operatives.

Security personnel deployed at Oulanyah’s home in Ayomlony Village, Lalogi Sub-county maintain that the limitations were meant to stop media publications that shed the family in negative light, but family members say this violates their right to freedom of expression.

Yesterday, some family members, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation, said a formal warning has been issued to the family, including the father of late Oulanyah, Mr Nathan Okori, not to speak to the media.

“We are wondering why we are being blocked from speaking to the press and we now fear to disclose anything or make any comments before the media because we have been warned not to do so,” one family member said.

“Jacob is our father, brother and elder. Blocking us from speaking to the media limits our rights to freely express our feelings towards his demise,” another family member, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, said at the weekend.

At the weekend, an NTV reporter was blocked from accessing Oulanyah’s home to conduct a live report on funeral preparations.

However, upon several minutes of haggling to be allowed to meet the local organising committee, and Omoro District chairperson Douglas Peter Okello, the reporter was allowed to access the home under strict surveillance.

Media blockage

Upon deploying dozens of UPDF soldiers and police officers at Oulanyah’s home in Lalogi Sub-county, Omoro District, nearly 10 days ago, security agencies have established a checkpoint to prohibit journalists from accessing the deceased’s home.

Even when the journalists wait outside, they are prohibited from speaking to any family members. They are also barred from taking photographs or videos.

Last week, the Aswa River Regional police commander, Ms Damalie Nachuha, said gagging the media was to stop publication of stories that belittle Oulanyah and his family.

“We are under pressure because there have been stories published in the media that portray the family negatively, and this is what our bosses are squeezing us over, for allowing media to come to the family and report recklessly,” she said.

On Monday, Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River regional police spokesperson, said a decision had been reached to accredit journalists.

“We had a meeting and we discussed about accreditation and the process is ongoing, I have also raised the matter to Uganda Police spokesman to guide over media access instead of blocking them,” Mr Ongom said.

Last week, police opened up a case file against whoever claimed that Oulanyah was killed.

Addressing the media during a press conference, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said some members of the public have been speculating that Oulanyah did not die of natural causes, but was rather poisoned.

The suspects will be summoned immediately after the former Speaker’s burial.

“They will be charged with offensive communication because some of the utterances can lead to acts of incitement of violence as seen by the reactions in Acholi Sub-region that were cheered by such offensive communication and since we have heard allegations that government is killing Acholi leaders.